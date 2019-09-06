TODAY |

Facebook Dating launches in the US

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Technology

Facebook is tackling a new frontier: love. Facebook Dating, its matchmaking service already available in Brazil and 18 other countries, has launched in the US today.

But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, will people trust Facebook with their love lives?

It makes sense for Facebook to formally enter the dating market. Apps like Tinder already use its data to suggest matches, and let people log in using their Facebook accounts.

Facebook Dating is a new way to keep people using Facebook more often and longer.

Facebook insists it won't use information gleaned from users' dating profiles for advertising and says there won't be ads on Facebook Dating.

But some users are apprehensive, given the company's multiple stumbles over protecting people's private information.

There hasn't yet been a date set for Facebook Dating's New Zealand launch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Facebook insists it won't use information gleaned from users' dating profiles for advertising. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
3
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
4
From teacher to builder to facing the All Blacks: Meet Tonga's Zane Kapeli
5
Kiwi onboard AirAsia flight from Maldives kicked on cockpit door after flames, loud bangs came from engine
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Michigan State University fined $7m over response to sex assault complaints against Larry Nassar

US woman intercepted with newborn baby in bag at Manila's airport

00:21

'Extensive damage' possible as Hurricane Dorian moves up United States' Carolina coast

Boris Johnson's younger brother steps down from parliament over differing stances on Brexit