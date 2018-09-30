 

Facebook confirms hackers accessed personal info from 29 million accounts

Associated Press
Facebook says hackers accessed a wide swath of information — ranging from emails and phone numbers to more personal details like sites visited and places checked into — from millions of accounts as part of a security breach the company disclosed two weeks ago.

Twenty-nine million accounts had some form of information stolen. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts were affected, but that it didn't know if they had been misused.

The news comes at a jittery time ahead of the midterm elections when Facebook is fighting off misuse of its site on a number of fronts. The company said Friday there's no evidence this is related to the midterms.

On Friday Facebook said hackers accessed names, email addresses or phone numbers from these accounts. For 14 million of them, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or the 15 most recent searches.

An additional 1 million accounts were affected, but hackers didn't get any information from them.

Facebook isn't giving a breakdown of where these users are, but says the breach was "fairly broad." It plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.

Facebook said third-party apps that use a Facebook login and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram were unaffected by the breach.

Facebook said the FBI is investigating, but asked the company not to discuss who may be behind the attack. The company said it hasn't ruled out the possibility of smaller-scale attacks that used the same vulnerability.

Facebook has said the attackers gained the ability to "seize control" of those user accounts by stealing digital keys the company uses to keep users logged in. They could do so by exploiting three distinct bugs in Facebook's code.

The hackers began with a set of accounts they controlled, then used an automated process to access the digital keys for accounts that were "friends" with the accounts they had already compromised. That expanded to "friends of friends," extending their access to about 400,000 accounts, and went on from there to reach 30 million accounts. There is no evidence that the hackers made any posts or took any other activity using the hacked accounts.

The company said it has fixed the bugs and logged out affected users to reset those digital keys.

At the time, CEO Mark Zuckerberg — whose own account was compromised — said attackers would have had the ability to view private messages or post on someone's account, but there's no sign that they did.

Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen said in a call with reporters on Friday the company hasn't ruled out the possibility of smaller-scale efforts to exploit the same vulnerability that the hackers used before it was disabled.

The company has a website its 2 billion global users can use to check if their accounts have been accessed, and if so, exactly what information was stolen. It will also provide guidance on how to spot and deal with suspicious emails or texts. Facebook will also send messages directly to those people affected by the hack.

Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights & Strategy, said the breach appeared similar to identity theft breaches that have occurred at companies including Yahoo and Target in 2013.

"Those personal details could be very easily be used for identity theft to sign up for credit cards, get a loan, get your banking password, etc.," he said. "Facebook should provide all those customers free credit monitoring to make sure the damage is minimized."

Thomas Rid, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University, also said the evidence, particularly the size of the breach, seems to point to a criminal motive rather than a sophisticated state operation, which usually targets fewer people.

"This doesn't sound very targeted at all," he said. "Usually when you're looking at a sophisticated government operation, then a couple of thousand people hacked is a lot, but they usually know who they're going after."

Facebook
Prince George giggles, but Princess Charlotte remains composed as royal youngsters steal spotlight at wedding
02:00
The storm, which smashed into Florida as a category four monster, has now claimed at least six lives.

Search teams in Florida look for dead and survivors after Hurricane Michael kills at least 13
01:13
Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab say they won't pay, and are fundraising for mental health services in Gaza instead.

NZ activists being sued in Israel after open letter to Lorde led to concert cancellation
00:21
The couple had been dating for seven years before tying the knot.

Royal Wedding: Princess Eugenie marries long-time partner at Windsor Castle

Heartbroken US families return to destroyed Florida homes after Hurricane Michael - 'This is what's left'

Associated Press
Tropical Storm Michael has sped off toward the Atlantic Ocean, but there will be nothing quick about Florida's recovery from the hurricane, where rows upon rows of homes have been smashed to pieces.

At Briarwood Apartments in Panama City, Florida, William Parker says he has lost everything, as he walks through the remains of his home trying to salvage what belongings he can.

The entire roof was blown off and the walls collapsed exposing the apartment.

"This is what's left of the bedroom and my baby's room that you can see is not there anymore," he said.

As Victor Rocha goes through his families tortilla bakery that was demolished by the hurricane he says it "hits you in your stomach" as you drive through the city and realize the massiveness of the devastation.

Rocha says, "yes, it is bad and it's horrible," but they are thankful they are okay.

"Everyone was saying Panama City is not going to be the same, he said.

Panama City has suffered heavy damage from the tropical storm.
Trump vows to uncover truth around missing journalist as report emerges Turkish government has proof of murder

Associated Press
President Donald Trump declared this morning the US will uncover the truth about what happened to journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, whose possible murder at Saudi hands after disappearing in Istanbul has captured worldwide attention.

Trump promised to personally call Saudi Arabia's King Salman soon about "the terrible situation in Turkey."

"We're going to find out what happened," Trump pledged when questioned by reporters in Cincinnati where he was headlining a political rally.

Khashoggi, a forceful critic of the Saudi government, went missing more than a week ago after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and Turkish officials have said they believe he was murdered there.

It comes as Turkey's government has told US officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Washington Post reported overnight.

The newspaper, for which Khashoggi is a columnist, cited anonymous officials as saying the recordings show a Saudi security team detained the writer when he went to the consulate on October 2 to pick up a document for his upcoming wedding.

The Associated Press was not immediately able to confirm the report and Turkish officials would not comment.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Turkey this morning as part of an investigation into the writer's disappearance, a Foreign Ministry official said.

Saudi Arabia has called the allegation it abducted or harmed Khashoggi "baseless." However, it has offered no evidence to support its claim he left the consulate and vanished, despite his fiancee waiting outside.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the delegation would hold talks with Turkish officials over the weekend. It did not provide further details.

On Friday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey and Saudi Arabia would form a "joint working group" to look into Khashoggi's disappearance.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Saudi Arabia welcomed Turkey's approval of the joint working group. The Saudi statement said the kingdom is keen "to sustain the security and safety of its citizenry, wherever they might happen to be."

Amid growing concern over Khashoggi's fate, French President Emmanuel Macron said country wanted to know "the whole truth" about the writer's disappearance, calling the early details about the case "very worrying."

Macron said "I'm waiting for the truth and complete clarity to be made" since the matter is "very serious." He spoke Friday in Yerevan, Armenia, to French broadcasters RFI and France 24.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Berlin was also "very concerned" about the writer's disappearance and called on Saudi Arabia to "participate fully" in clearing up reports that he may have been killed.

Turkish officials have released footage of a squad of Saudi men arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi vanished.
Scientists in China breed healthy mice from two females

Researchers in China say they’ve bred healthy mice with two mothers using a new type of gene editing technology.

The finding may help researchers better understand mammalian reproduction but it carries significant safety and ethical questions.

A total of 29 bimaternal mice were produced using 210 embryos in the study.

Not all the mice pups survived the experiment. Mice produced from two fathers only survived a couple of days after being born.

According to 9NEWS, Wei Li, one of the study’s co-authors said in a news release, “This research shows us what’s possible.”

"We saw that the defects in bimaternal mice can be eliminated and that bipaternal reproduction barriers in mammals can also be crossed through imprinting modification.”

In the journal Cell Stem Cell Thursday, the scientists conducting the study said they were interested in answering why some reptiles, fish and amphibians can reproduce with one parent of the same sex but others cannot.

The gene were removed by a controversial tool CRISPR Cas9, that experts say has the potential to save countless lives and billions of dollars but has raised serious ethical questions.

The idea of "designer babies" where parents can choose genetic traits is one example, but some have warned that editing individual human genes could affect the gene pool in future generations.

Scientists say that despite the potential of the latest study, the technology isn’t ready for practical application.

Mice being used in scientific research.
Mice being used in scientific research.
Melania Trump opens up about US President's rumoured infidelities - 'People like to speculate'

Melania Trump says she loves President Donald Trump and has "much more important things to think about" than allegations he cheated on her with a porn star, a Playboy Playmate or anyone else.

Mrs. Trump, who was interviewed by ABC while touring Africa last week, said people are just spreading rumors about her marriage.

"I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip," she said. "But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines ... and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today."

She insisted allegations of her husband's infidelities are not a concern.

Trump, who during the 2016 presidential campaign was heard on an old "Access Hollywood" tape talking about groping and try to have sex with women, has been accused of having multiple affairs. Porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal have said they had sex with him years ago.

Trump has denied the trysts with Daniels and McDougal but has acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer for a $200,000 hush money payment made to Daniels. Mrs. Trump has generally kept quiet on the subject.

Asked in the ABC interview if she loves her husband, Mrs. Trump said, "Yes, we are fine. Yes."

She played down a suggestion the repeated rumors of his philandering had put a strain on their marriage.

"It is not concern and focus of mine," she said. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do."

But when she was asked if the repeated rumors had hurt her, she paused. Then she reiterated the "media world is speculating."

"Yeah, it's not always pleasant, of course," she said. "But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true."

Portions of Mrs. Trump's interview aired Friday on "Good Morning America."

Other portions of the interview aired earlier this week featured Mrs. Trump saying she could be "the most bullied person" in the world and saying women who make accusations of sexual assault need to "show the evidence."

Donald Trump, on the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape that became public during the 2016 campaign, says when he's attracted to beautiful women, "I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet." He said when you're a star, women let you.

"Grab them by the p----," Trump adds. "You can do anything."

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations alleging he, Trump and the National Enquirer tabloid were involved in buying the silence of Daniels and McDougal after they alleged affairs with Trump.

The First Lady says the allegations around husband Donald are not her concern.
