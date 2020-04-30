TODAY |

Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs

Source:  Associated Press

Facebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet.

Facebook. Source: Associated Press

The companies did not disclose financial terms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, Axios said the deal is valued around NZ$673 million.

Facebook said in a blog post that it plans to integrate Giphy into Instagram but added that Giphy will still work outside of Facebook’s properties.

The company said about half of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook's apps — Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. Giphy is also widely used on Twitter and in messaging apps.

World
Business
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Trump touts 'super-duper' new missile while unveiling official flag for US Space Force
2
No new cases of Covid-19, NZ's recovery rate at 95 per cent
3
Porirua cell tower set ablaze in suspected arson attack, bringing nationwide total to 15
4
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
5
Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Coronavirus spreads in Yemen with health system already in shambles

Covid-19 infections soar as Mexico looks to restart economy

First Covid-19 case among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh recorded

France's first child killed by Covid-like illness was sent home with misdiagnosis before death