Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs

Facebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet.

Facebook. Source: Associated Press

The companies did not disclose financial terms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, Axios said the deal is valued around NZ$673 million.

Facebook said in a blog post that it plans to integrate Giphy into Instagram but added that Giphy will still work outside of Facebook’s properties.