 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Facebook bans paintings by renowned artist Rubens for containing 'sexually orientated content'

1 NEWS
Topics
World

Facebook executives will meet officials from the Flemish tourist board to try and resolve a row over an ad that uses a painting with nudity.

The Flemish Tourist Board is meeting executives from Facebook to resolve the row. Source: BBC

The social network banned an ad featuring painter Peter Paul Rubens' Descent From The Cross, which includes a bare-chested Jesus, the BBC reported.

The social network said the paintings contained "sexually orientated content".

The Flanders Tourist Board made a satirical video with fake investigators escorting visitors out of a museum which contains similar paintings.

Visit Flanders chief executive Peter de Wildes also wrote an open letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg asking him to reconsider the censorship.

"The bare breasts and buttocks painted by our artist are considered by you to be inappropriate,” the letter read.

"Even though we secretly have to laugh about it, your cultural censorship is making life rather difficult for us.

"After all, we want to use your platform to promote both our Flemish masters as well as Flanders - because art lovers use Facebook too.

"If Peter Paul Rubens had created a Facebook account in his lifetime, he would have had an extraordinary number of people following his fan page."

The Flanders Tourist Board is attempting to attract more visitors to its Flemish master project, which highlights the famous 15th century artists in the region.

The social network does allow images of nude paintings on its site but has tougher rules for ads, which must not contain nudity, or implied nudity, even if that is artistic in nature.

Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Mr Bridges also said he drew a bigger crowd in Invercargill than the Acting Prime Minister at a recent speaking engagement.

Most watched: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament
2

Woman in tears as she's reunited with the off-duty cop who saved her from drowning at Mt Maunganui
3

Mongrel Mob outlawed in Queensland after declared a criminal outfit

4

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
5

Crown accuses man of leaving his partner to 'rot' in lake while lying to their children about where she was
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Aussie MP accused of workplace harassment amid claims she had staff child-mind, pick up dog faeces

The Fairfax Media Ltd. logo is displayed outside their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Fairfax Media, Australia's second-largest newspaper publisher, climbed the most in 12 years in Sydney after the Australian Financial Review reported that billionaire Gina Rinehart planned to boost her stake. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Channel Nine and Fairfax announce plans to merge, become Australia's largest media company
00:19
Ernie’s Liquors owner Kewal Sachdev was handed a symbolic $1million check for the California ticket sale.

'I jumped' – US liquor store owner elated he sold $794m lottery ticket

UK man refuses to grant 'moody, argumentative and disparaging' wife divorce

'She died helpless' - Grim house search yields more bodies in Greek fires, 81 dead

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe

Rescuers intensified a grim house-to-house search today for more casualties from a deadly forest fire outside Athens, as the country's military said it was using footage from US combat drones and surveillance aircraft to try to determine whether arsonists were behind the blaze and stop future attacks.

Joint patrols of the Fire Service, army personnel, and volunteer rescuers discovered more bodies in the gutted homes near the port of Rafina east of Athens, raising the death toll to 81.

Nikos Giannopoulos stood with his wife and two children outside the destroyed home of his 88-year-old mother, waiting for news as rescuers searched each room.

They found her charred body in the bathroom.

Giannopoulos had searched the home earlier but failed to spot his mother's body in the blackened interior.

Her remains were put into a yellow body bad and placed in a wooden coffin, and Giannopoulos vented anger that his mother had not been rescued as Tuesday's ferocious wildfire raged down from the mountains and tore through vacation homes.

"She died helpless, an 88-year-old woman. I lost my nearby home in the fire, and my mother's was burned too," he said, his voice cracking with emotion.

"So many people died that it took the rescuers three days to find her."

Greece is beginning three days of official mourning following the deaths of at least 74 people. Source: Breakfast

The fire forced hundreds to sprint to sea for safety, swimming out into the rough waters to avoid the suffocating smoke until they were picked up by boats after nightfall.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Divers and coast guard patrols were still searching today for bodies at sea.

The mayor of the fire-ravaged Marathon area, Ilias Psinakis, said many residents only had a few minutes to save themselves.

He described losing his own home.

"We could smell something burning. Then everything was gone in minutes. The wind came, then moved away, then came back again," he said after a meeting in Athens with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, regional government leaders and public safety officials to discuss the relief effort.

"My house was lost but nothing happened to five or six cars parked outside. One had a broken mirror. That's to give you an idea of what happened."

Flags across Greece, including those at parliament, public hospitals and the ancient Acropolis in Athens, flew at half-staff after Tsipras declared three days of national mourning.

Fire-fighting planes from Italy and Romania and fire patrols from Cyprus joined the Greek effort today, while Defense Minister Panos Kammenos announced that US surveillance aircraft had also assisted in the firefighting effort and were gathering footage to try to determine whether Tuesday's fire had been started deliberately.

The monster infernos have killed at least 74 people. Source: 1 NEWS

Arsonists frequently target forests around the capital to try to clear more land for development.

A US government official said MQ-9A Reaper drones currently based in central Greece had been used in the effort, along with US Navy VP-10 and P-8A reconnaissance and patrol aircraft.

The official asked not to be identified because details of the U.S. assistance had not yet been formally announced.

Kammenos said the footage from the Greek and US surveillance aircraft would be analyzed along with satellite images, and that preliminary findings suggested that the fire started at multiple points, which would now be examined on the ground.

Joint police and military patrols have been sent to the fire-stricken areas to deter looters and monitor nearby areas for potential arson attacks, he said.

"We will forward our findings to the Fire Service because they are ultimately responsible for the investigation," Kammenos said.

"But this had such tremendous force, powered by winds up to 110 kilometers per hours. ... It jumped over a road as wide as a highway. When you have conditions like this, nothing can stop it."

A member of a rescue team searches a burned house in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for those still missing after the deadliest wildfires to hit Greece in decades decimated seaside areas near Athens, killing at least 79 people and sending thousands fleeing. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A member of a rescue team searches a burned house in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:47
Anthony Joshua's promoter believes Parker has a point to prove and that the winner on Sunday will be a step closer to a title shot.

'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

'Am I going to jail?' US police criticised for pinning 10-year-old boy during father's arrest

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Police in the US state of Georgia have been accused of using excessive force by pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground who became distressed during his father's arrest.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released bodycam footage from an officer who restrains the boy as he leaps at him during the arrest while yelling "he didn't shoot no body".

The officers then proceed to pin the child to the ground while getting increasingly irate, screaming "back off" to family member of the boy who try to intervene.

"Stop resisting, stop resisting, calm down, you gotta calm down for a second, we gotta put handcuffs on OK, you're not going to jail" the officer can be heard saying to the boy. 

The boy can then be saying to the officer: "I'm sorry, yes sir, am I going to jail?"

The officer then lets the boy up without handcuffing him saying "we're going to have a conversation OK".

The officer in question then becomes angry at family members of the boy who are objecting to his treatment of the boy, demanding they "back up, back away from my vehicle".

Separate footage of the incident filmed by a family member of the boy posted online has generated much criticism of the officer's actions.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department have subsequently released a statement over the incident and have ordered an internal affairs investigation.

"On more than one occasion, the other adults on scene attempted to restrain the child without success," police said.

"As an officer was walking the suspect to his patrol car, the child attempted to block his path and again had to be removed and restrained by the adult family members.

"As the suspect was being placed in the back of the patrol car, the video clearly shows the child run past family members and again ran towards our officer and lunged at one of the officers."

Police in Georgia State have been accused of using excessive force against the young child of a man being arrested. Source: Athens-Clarke County Police Departmen
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice