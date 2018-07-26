Facebook bans paintings by renowned artist Rubens for containing ‘sexually orientated content’

Police in the US state of Georgia have been accused of using excessive force by pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground who became distressed during his father's arrest.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released bodycam footage from an officer who restrains the boy as he leaps at him during the arrest while yelling "he didn't shoot no body".
The officers then proceed to pin the child to the ground while getting increasingly irate, screaming "back off" to family member of the boy who try to intervene.
"Stop resisting, stop resisting, calm down, you gotta calm down for a second, we gotta put handcuffs on OK, you're not going to jail" the officer can be heard saying to the boy.
The boy can then be saying to the officer: "I'm sorry, yes sir, am I going to jail?"
The officer then lets the boy up without handcuffing him saying "we're going to have a conversation OK".
The officer in question then becomes angry at family members of the boy who are objecting to his treatment of the boy, demanding they "back up, back away from my vehicle".
Separate footage of the incident filmed by a family member of the boy posted online has generated much criticism of the officer's actions.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department have subsequently released a statement over the incident and have ordered an internal affairs investigation.
"On more than one occasion, the other adults on scene attempted to restrain the child without success," police said.
"As an officer was walking the suspect to his patrol car, the child attempted to block his path and again had to be removed and restrained by the adult family members.
"As the suspect was being placed in the back of the patrol car, the video clearly shows the child run past family members and again ran towards our officer and lunged at one of the officers."
Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek has called for a quick resolution to a bullying investigation into beleaguered backbench MP Emma Husar.
The western Sydney MP is on leave while a NSW Labor inquiry is completed into claims of workplace harassment, including using her staff for child-minding and to pick up dog faeces.
It's also alleged she took a Comcar limousine to visit her divorce lawyer.
Ms Plibersek said all parties involved in the investigation deserved natural justice and due process.
"We've got a duty of care, not just to Emma but also to staff who've made complaints," she told ABC radio on Thursday.
"It's in everybody's interest we get to the bottom of this quickly and thoroughly."
Ms Plibersek said she wasn't aware a senior staffer had been drafted into Ms Husar's office to address high turnover, as reported by News Corp.
"You wouldn't expect me to know the day-to-day workings of the staffing in my colleagues' offices," Ms Plibersek said.
Labor leader Bill Shorten has described Ms Husar as a good person going through a hard time.
Footage aired on the Seven Network reportedly showed one of Ms Husar's staffers walking her dog through Penrith and cleaning up after it, but Mr Shorten said the animal was a support dog for her autistic son.
"I suspect there's more to this whole situation," he said on Wednesday.
"Having said that, I do think that the people are entitled to respectful work places and respectful treatment. Clearly there are complaints and so there are protocols in place and there is an independent investigation."
The investigation has sparked a series of vile threats against the Lindsay MP, who has Polish ancestry.
She received an email from one man describing her as a "kurva" (a mistyped reference to "kurwa", the Polish slang for prostitute) and telling her he hoped she got "breast or ovarian cancer".
Threats were also made to her children.
Police presence at her office was boosted in 2016 when she was stalked and a death threat was made against her.
Senior government ministers have called for Mr Shorten to sack Ms Husar if the allegations against her are proven.