TODAY |

Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts and ads in wake of 'deadly' coup

Source:  Associated Press

Social media giant Facebook announced today it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar’s military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army’s seizure of power.

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salute during a rally in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Source: Associated Press

It said in a statement that it was treating the post-coup situation in Myanmar as an “emergency,” explaining that the ban was precipitated by events since the coup, including “deadly violence.”

Facebook already has banned several military-linked accounts since the coup, including army-controlled Myawaddy TV and state television broadcaster MRTV.

The bans are also being applied on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Facebook and other social media platforms came under enormous criticism in 2017 when human rights groups said they failed to act fast enough to stop hate speech against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority.

The army launched a brutal counterinsurgency operation that year that drove more than 700,000 Rohingya to to seek safety in neighboring Bangladesh, where they remain in refugee camps.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At least two people have been shot dead and several others injured. Source: 1 NEWS

Myanmar security forces burned down villages, killed civilians and engaged in mass rape in their campaign, which the World Court is investigating as a crime of genocide.

Facebook in 2018 banned the accounts of several top Myanmar military leaders, including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led this month’s coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party.

The general heads the junta that now acts as the government,

The junta has tried to block Facebook and other social media platforms, but its efforts have proven ineffective. For more than a week it has also turned off access to the internet nightly from 1 am local time.

World
Asia
Facebook
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
'No one owns the silver fern' - Kiwi UFC trainer fires shots at NZ Rugby over right to wear symbol
2
Death of Christchurch toddler in washing machine unexplained - police
3
Residence of latest family to test positive for Covid-19 was open for viewing last weekend
4
People who visited same two Auckland stores as Covid-19 case now classified as 'close contacts'
5
Black Caps hold on to win T20 thriller in Dunedin as Jimmy Neesham snares pair of wickets at the death
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ghana first nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from UN-backed initiative

Qantas suffers billion dollar-plus loss in profits in first half of its trading year
00:20

NSW, Victoria, Tasmania join Queensland in ending quarantine-free travel from NZ after Auckland Covid cluster
00:32

'Several billion' euros worth of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest ever haul