Facebook bans adverts for medical face masks during coronavirus concerns

Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements for medical face masks as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's concerns about the new coronavirus.

The ban covers advertisements on the social media platform as well as commercial listings on Facebook Marketplace, the company said.

Facebook said it would begin to enforce the ban over the next few days.

“Our teams are monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, said in a statement issued today.

Facebook noted that it previously announced a ban on ads that make claims about the health benefits of a particular product or guaranteed that “a product will prevent someone from contracting” the disease.

Some public health officials have urged people to stop buying masks.

New Zealand's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says they need to be put on currently to help stop sick people from passing on an infection.

"Often people are fiddling with their masks, and people have an opportunity to get the virus on their fingers and spread it in other ways," he previously told 1 NEWS.

"Most over the counter options won't be able to stop people from getting the virus either.

"They're not very effective, after all the virus can also infect you via your eyes - it basically likes to land on mucus membranes - from your eyes it likes to go down your nose anyway - so I think people should not bother with facemasks."