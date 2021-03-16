TODAY |

Facebook will add info labels to vaccine posts to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Source:  Associated Press

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter Covid-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

The labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the WHO, Mark Zuckerberg announced. Source: Breakfast

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post today that labels will contain "credible information" about the vaccines from the World Health Organization.

They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

"For example, we're adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of Covid-19 vaccines that notes Covid-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they're approved," Zuckerberg said.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Dr Nikki Turner says clinical trials show it’s an incredibly high-performing vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS

Facebook and Instagram have been criticised for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

World
Facebook
Coronavirus Pandemic
Technology
Internet
