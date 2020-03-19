TODAY |

Face masks now mandatory in Hong Kong as Covid-19 surge causes 'really critical' situation

Source:  Associated Press

Hong Kong is tightening anti-coronavirus measures following a recent surge in cases.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

The wearing of masks will be mandatory in all public places and non-essential civil servants will again work from home.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam introduced the measures yesterday, saying the situation in the Asian financial hub is "really critical" and that she sees "no sign" that it's under control.

Since January, most people in Hong Kong have normally been wearing masks when going out.

For months, Hong Kong had recorded zero local cases of Covid-19 per day, but that changed last week, with a big spike in local infections that authorities can't trace.

Yesterday, Hong Kong authorities reported the biggest number of new local cases, over 100, since the pandemic started.

World
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
