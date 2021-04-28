Face coverings, Covid-19 lockdowns hurting UK children's language skills

New research in the UK shows there’s growing evidence the country’s lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions have had a negative impact on young children’s speech and language skills.

Reduced social interaction and the wearing of face coverings have deprived children of experiences that are essential for developing vocabulary, according to data from 50,000 students and a survey of primary schools across England.

The Education Endowment Foundation research suggested the impacts of Covid-19 on children’s education would have flow-on effects years beyond the pandemic.

Of the 58 primary schools surveyed, three-quarters said students starting school in September would need more support with communication than previous cohorts. Meanwhile, 96 per cent of schools said they were concerned about their pupils’ speech and language development.

One Blackpool dad said because his son was born during the pandemic, “it’s the new normal for him seeing people in masks”.

Blackpool educator Katie Whale told the BBC she’d heard from parents who had noticed their children were quite scared around other children.

Meanwhile, child development expert Merle Davies said children of the pandemic have been “completely overlooked” and “forgotten”.

“In a few years’ time, when they go to school, they won’t have the skills that we expect them to have to be able to engage with education," she said.