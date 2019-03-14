TODAY |

FAA chief says flying public will regain faith in grounded Boeing 737 Max jet

Associated Press
More From
World
Travel
Accidents

Public confidence in Boeing's 737 Max jet is "maybe" shaken after two deadly crashes but that will eventually change, said the chief of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Representatives from 33 other global aviation regulators will meet in Fort Worth, Texas, overnight to hear FAA officials describe the steps they have taken — and what remains to be done — before the plane flies again.

The list of foreign regulators includes delegates from Indonesia and Ethiopia, where the two crashes occurred before the plane was grounded worldwide in March. In all, 346 people died.

Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell repeated that his agency won't lift the grounding of the Max until it is safe. He said people eventually will get back on the plane.

"Is public confidence shaken right now? Maybe," Elwell told reporters, adding that once the FAA finishes its study of Boeing's changes to the plane, "the public will fly it and the public will be confident in US and global travel."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ethiopia’s government said flight data shows the pilots were unable to control the plane, heaping more pressure on Boeing. Source: Breakfast

    Boeing said it has finished work on flight-control software that has been implicated in both accidents. The company, however, hasn't submitted final paperwork to regulators or scheduled a mandatory test flight with FAA experts.

    Three US airlines — Southwest, American and United — have 72 Max jets and hoped that with the software fix and additional training for pilots, they could be flying again by August.

    Elwell declined to say whether that would happen.

    "If it takes a year to find everything we need to give us the confidence to lift the (grounding) order, then so be it," Elwell said. "I'm not tied to a timetable."

    Because the plane was designed and built in the United States, the FAA is almost certain to be the first to certify it safe to fly.

    Regulators from China, Europe and Canada have indicated they plan their own reviews before ungrounding the plane, but FAA officials hope they don't wait too long.

    At tomorrow's meeting, FAA will share its safety analysis of the Max.

    FAA officials hope foreign regulators will indicate "what else they would like to see from us so that we can help them with their decisions to unground," said Ali Bahrami, FAA's associate administrator for aviation safety.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The decision came amid mounting pressure from pilots, passengers and politicians. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      World
      Travel
      Accidents
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Man, 29, charged over alleged indecent assault of girl walking to Auckland school
      2
      A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
      Man who twice attacked one-month-old baby jailed for 10 years
      3
      New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
      Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
      4
      The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
      Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
      5
      Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party
      MORE FROM
      World
      MORE

      Remains of last slave ship from Africa identified on Alabama coast
      FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti as she speaks outside federal court, in New York. The Justice Department says Avenatti, made "misrepresentations" in a bankruptcy case involving his former law firm that owes more than $440,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Avenatti said Wednesday, July 4, 2018, he doesn't owe any money personally and called the court filing "politically motivated." (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

      US attorney Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

      Nearly 100 staff affected as Fonterra closes factory in Victoria, Australia
      00:44
      The driver and one of the dogs fled the vehicle when it crashed.

      Woman arrested after leading California police on high-speed chase in motorhome with two dogs inside