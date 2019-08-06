Eyewitnesses describe scene after six-year-old thrown from London's Tate Modern Museum

Eyewitnesses have described the horrific scene after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the 10th-floor viewing gallery at London's Tate Modern Museum on Sunday.

London police say a 17-year-old teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

Eyewitness Mark Welte was at the scene and recalled seeing the child's mother attempt to climb the railing of the viewing platform to go after her son.

The young boy had fallen from the open-air viewing platform to a fifth-floor roof.

"It was hard to ascertain what was going on," he said.

"Someone said someone had thrown a child over. I leapt up and looked over the rail and did indeed see a child down there.

"The child's mother then tried to climb the rail. I restrained her and pulled her back and then the fellow who was being accused was being punched and we pushed him over the side of the wall where he was standing and he continued to just say 'I did it, I did it'," Mr Welte said.

Police say the boy, who was airlifted to hospital, is in a stable but critical condition and is no longer in a life-threatening situation.

Today, they were searching for a motive.

The 17-year-old is being held on suspicion of attempted murder over the incident, which happened while the gallery was packed with visitors.

Nancy Barnfield was at the gallery with her family when she heard a "loud bang", and then saw a woman screaming, "Where's my son, where's my son?"

Barnfield said a man on the platform was restrained by other visitors until police arrived. She said he "just stood there and was quite calm".

Police say they don't believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

"This was a truly shocking incident, and people will understandably be searching for answers," said Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey of the Metropolitan Police.

"At the moment, this is being treated as an isolated event with no distinct or apparent motive."

Mr Massey said police wanted to speak to anyone who "witnessed a male whose behaviour seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying, in the hour or two before the incident in or near the gallery".

Tate Modern, Britain's leading gallery of modern art, sits on the south bank of the River Thames and was visited by almost 6 million people last year.

The 10th-floor terrace is part of a pyramid-shaped extension that opened in 2016 and offers panoramic views over London.

The gallery reopened late yesterday, but the viewing platform remained closed.

"Tate is working closely with the police to help with their investigations," a spokeswoman said.