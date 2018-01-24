 

Extremely rare walking handfish found in Tasmania, boosting its chance of survival

A second population of one of the world's rarest fish has been discovered by Tasmanian scientists, sparking hopes of a breeding program that could boost the species' chance of survival.

Rare red handfish.

Rare red handfish.

Source: Wikicommons

The tiny red handfish, which 'walks' on modified fins across the seabed, is found only off the Apple Isle's southeast coast.

It was thought a group of 20-40 fish at Frederick Henry Bay was the last remaining. That was until last week.

Divers from the Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) launched a search mission using third-hand GPS co-ordinates after a tip-off from a member of the public.
They spent two days trawling the ocean floor and almost gave up.

"Just by chance I saw the end of a tail of a red handfish hidden under some algae and that was it," IMAS diver Antonia Cooper said.
Seven more handfish were spotted tucked under seaweed.

It's thought 20-40 fish are living at the undisclosed location, effectively doubling the species' total population.

IMAS scientist Rick Stuart-Smith described the find as "huge", adding that the handfish's lethargic nature makes them hard to find.

"You have to pretty much lift up the individual piece of seaweed that they're sitting under to find them," he said.

"They feel very exposed when you move their piece of seaweed and hug the bottom."

The red handfish, thought common in Tasmanian waters in the 1800s, has been pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat degradation and low breeding rates.

It grows no bigger than 10cm and doesn't venture outside an area roughly the size of two tennis courts.

Dr Stuart-Smith said the recent discovery could lead to a captive breeding program and has researchers optimistic more red handfish are out there.

"It was considered too risky to remove any egg masses or individuals because it could be the last population," he said.

"There's going to be a re-discussion (about breeding)."

The similar endangered spotted handfish, also found only in Tasmania, is being bred in captivity.

