'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway

A massive search is underway for a person of interest after a teenage girl and boy were killed in a suspected domestic violence-related shooting at a home in Sydney's northwest.

Police say a search was launched after officers were called to the house in Hull Road at West Pennant Hills shortly before 5.30pm yesterday to find a 15-year- old boy and a 13-year-old girl in a bedroom.



Their mother, 36, arrived shortly after police and was treated by paramedics for severe shock.

Police inquiries continue and an extensive forensic examination led by the homicide squad is underway.



It's unclear how many shots were fired but detectives are speaking with several witnesses to determine what happened.



Det Supt McFadden assured the public there was no risk to the community, adding it was a "targeted attack".



NSW Ambulance Inspector Kevin Sweeney said paramedics were faced with an "extremely distressing and stressful situation".

