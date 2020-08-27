'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

Forecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken August 26 shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico Source: Associated Press

The National Hurricane Center reports the storm made landfall at 1 a.m. CDT (local time) near Cameron, a 400-person community about 48 kilometres east of the Texas border.

It had maximum sustained winds of 240 kph, making it the most powerful hurricane to strike the US so far this year.

Forecasters warned the strong winds could rip apart buildings, level trees and toss vehicles like toys.

Video and photos on social media showed torrents of rain flying sideways past street lights in Lake Charles, and streets covered with water closer to the coast.

A sudden storm surge knocked over cameras meant to capture the hurricane’s effects.

Forecasters also issued a string of tornado warnings as the storm pushed on to land, but there were no immediate reports of damage.