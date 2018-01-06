Extremely cold conditions continue to hammer US

Frigid temperatures, some that felt as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast yesterday as the region dug out from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier.

Forecasters predicted strong winds and record-breaking cold air to hang around through the weekend.

Jess Flarity, a 32-year-old visiting a friend in Concord, New Hampshire, said the deep chill reminded him of his time in Alaska.

"I've been in minus 60 before so minus 20 doesn't frighten me," he said as he waited for a bus back to Boston yesterday. "But I did have to prepare, bring some extra cold weather gear -gloves, boots and those kinds of things."

In Portland, Maine, Jeanne Paterak said the cold snap revived her worries about the impact of climate change. "We are seeing some historic temperatures and everyone will be vulnerable," she said as she stocked up on milk, vegetables and juice at a supermarket yesterday morning.

The arctic blast could make temperatures feel as low as minus 15 degrees to minus 25 from Philadelphia to Boston and make residents of states like Maryland and Virginia shiver from temperatures ranging from 10 degrees to 15 degrees. The wind chill could make it feel like minus 35 degrees in the Berkshire hills of western Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said.