Extravagant sets and killer vocals: 26 acts battle it out in Eurovision 2017

Sources:AAP |
Today marks the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest grand finale.
Acts from over 40 countries battle against the best to gain a spot in the grand final line-up of 26 singers or groups.
Traditionally, six countries are automatically pre-qualified from Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom - the host country.
Australian contender Isaiah Firebrace is the first Aboriginal male to represent Australia at Eurovision in the country's third bid for glory at the contest.
The 17-year-old Riverina teenager looked relieved as he hit a high note he missed in the first semi-final, as he represented Australia at the global competition.
Firebrace was 14th out of 26 performers, including fellow Australian Anja Nissen who is representing Denmark
A panel of judges, voters via text and through the Eurovision app all contribute to the winning act.
The winner gets to take home the prestigious microphone trophy and will get to host the contest the following year.
