Extravagant sets and killer vocals: 26 acts battle it out in Eurovision 2017

Today marks the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest grand finale.

Acts from over 40 countries battle against the best to gain a spot in the grand final line-up of 26 singers or groups.

Traditionally, six countries are automatically pre-qualified from Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom - the host country.

Australian contender Isaiah Firebrace is the first Aboriginal male to represent Australia at Eurovision in the country's third bid for glory at the contest.

The 17-year-old Riverina teenager looked relieved as he hit a high note he missed in the first semi-final, as he represented Australia at the global competition.



Firebrace was 14th out of 26 performers, including fellow Australian Anja Nissen who is representing Denmark



A panel of judges, voters via text and through the Eurovision app all contribute to the winning act.