Extraordinary summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un sees North Korea promised 'security guarantees' as Kim commits to denuclearisation

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit by signing a document in which Trump pledged "security guarantees" to the North and Kim reiterated his commitment to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

Light on specifics, the document largely amounted to an agreement to continue discussions as it reiterated previous public statements and past commitments. It did not include an agreement to take steps toward ending the technical state of warfare between the US and North Korea.

The pair promised in the document to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula and to repatriate remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action during the Korean War.

Trump said during a news conference today after the summit with Kim in Singapore that he asked Kim to commit to returning the remains "and we got it".

The president said he had received "countless calls" and letters from family members asking him to help them receive the remains of their loved ones.

Trump said, "The remains will be coming back. They're going to start that process immediately."

Trump is also pushing back on criticism that the US has gotten little in return for his meeting with Kim Jong Un, telling reporters that he "gave up nothing".

Trump announced that he will stop conducting US military "war games" with ally South Korea while negotiations between the two countries continue.

He cast the decision as a cost-saving measure, but North Korea has long objected to the drills as a security threat.

Trump said Kim is destroying a major missile engine testing site and that Kim informed him of this development during the historic nuclear summit.

Trump said the details about the site being destroyed were not included in the joint declaration the leaders signed after nearly five hours of talks because they agreed to it after the document was signed. He said destruction of the site is a "big thing."

Trump also said Kim has committed to denuclearising his country, but details of how that will happen and be verified have yet to be hashed out.

He said he thinks "we'll probably need another summit"- or at least a second meeting - with Kim Jong Un as they discuss Kim's commitment to denuclearisation.

But Trump told reporters that he and Kim were able to cover far more ground than he'd expected.

He said, "We're much further along than I would have thought."

Trump said he'll invite Kim Jong Un to visit the White House at the "appropriate time." And he said Kim has accepted. Trump also said he is open to visiting Kim some day in Pyongyang.

Meanwhile China has suggested that the UN Security Council could consider suspending or lifting sanctions against North Korea if Pyongyang is in compliance with UN resolutions and making progress in diplomatic negotiations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said today that China "welcomes and supports" talks between Kim Jong Un and President Trump to reach consensus on denuclearisation and establishing a peace mechanism.

Geng told reporters in Beijing that the Security Council's sanctions against the North could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North's actions.