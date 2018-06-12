 

Extraordinary summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un sees North Korea promised 'security guarantees' as Kim commits to denuclearisation

Associated Press

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit by signing a document in which Trump pledged "security guarantees" to the North and Kim reiterated his commitment to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

It was just a couple of guys talking cars - while the world watched as their historic Singapore summit wound down.
Source: Associated Press

Light on specifics, the document largely amounted to an agreement to continue discussions as it reiterated previous public statements and past commitments. It did not include an agreement to take steps toward ending the technical state of warfare between the US and North Korea.

The pair promised in the document to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula and to repatriate remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action during the Korean War.

Trump said during a news conference today after the summit with Kim in Singapore that he asked Kim to commit to returning the remains "and we got it".

The president said he had received "countless calls" and letters from family members asking him to help them receive the remains of their loved ones.

Trump said, "The remains will be coming back. They're going to start that process immediately."

Trump is also pushing back on criticism that the US has gotten little in return for his meeting with Kim Jong Un, telling reporters that he "gave up nothing".

Trump announced that he will stop conducting US military "war games" with ally South Korea while negotiations between the two countries continue.

He cast the decision as a cost-saving measure, but North Korea has long objected to the drills as a security threat.

Two completely different worlds were bridged by a 12 second handshake.
Source: 1 NEWS

Trump said Kim is destroying a major missile engine testing site and that Kim informed him of this development during the historic nuclear summit. 

Trump said the details about the site being destroyed were not included in the joint declaration the leaders signed after nearly five hours of talks because they agreed to it after the document was signed. He said destruction of the site is a "big thing."

Trump also said Kim has committed to denuclearising his country, but details of how that will happen and be verified have yet to be hashed out.

He said he thinks "we'll probably need another summit"- or at least a second meeting - with Kim Jong Un as they discuss Kim's commitment to denuclearisation.

But Trump told reporters that he and Kim were able to cover far more ground than he'd expected.

He said, "We're much further along than I would have thought."

Chairman Kim and President Trump put pen to paper following an historic meeting in Singapore.
Source: Associated Press

Trump said he'll invite Kim Jong Un to visit the White House at the "appropriate time." And he said Kim has accepted. Trump also said he is open to visiting Kim some day in Pyongyang.

Meanwhile China has suggested that the UN Security Council could consider suspending or lifting sanctions against North Korea if Pyongyang is in compliance with UN resolutions and making progress in diplomatic negotiations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said today that China "welcomes and supports" talks between Kim Jong Un and President Trump to reach consensus on denuclearisation and establishing a peace mechanism.

Geng told reporters in Beijing that the Security Council's sanctions against the North could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North's actions.

Geng said, "Sanctions are not an end," Geng said. He said: "We believe the Security Council should make efforts to support the diplomat efforts at the present time."

Trump held a press conference to go over his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un today.

Two completely different worlds were bridged by a 12 second handshake.

Rodman, who knows both Trump and Kim Jong Un, said the US President would understand the people of North Korea "have a heart".

Chairman Kim and President Trump put pen to paper following an historic meeting in Singapore.

Smith says despite the age gap, he still keeps up with the "young fellas".

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Officers were originally responding to a domestic violence report when they were fired upon.

The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

The US President and North Korea's leader have finally met.

The US President and North Korea's leader have finally met.

Tony Coutts says there's been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

