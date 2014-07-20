 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Extra hot please! Eating spicy food may be the key to a longer life

share

Source:

AAP

Eating spicy food may lead to a longer life, according to a new US study.

Chilli peppers.

Researchers at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermony found that consumption of hot red chilli peppers is associated with a 13 per cent reduction in total mortality - primarily in deaths due to heart disease or stroke - in a large prospective study published in medical journal PLoS ONE.

Only one other study - conducted in China and published in 2015 - has previously examined chilli pepper consumption and its association with mortality.

The researchers examined national health and nutritional data from more than 16,000 Americans over a 23 year period and found that the consumption of hot red chilli peppers delayed death among those who ate the spicy fruit.

Those who regularly consumed hot chilli tended to be "younger, male, white, Mexican-American, married, and who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and consume more vegetables and meats".

They also had lower HDL-cholesterol, lower income, and less education compared to participants who did not consume red chilli peppers.

An explanation for why chilli may delay mortality is far from clear, but the researchers believe it may have everything to do with the way the capsaicin - the principal component of chilli peppers - affects the body's Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) channels.

Many of the channels mediate a variety of sensations like the sensations of pain, hotness, warmth or coldness, different kinds of tastes, pressure, and vision.

Some TRP channels are thought to behave like microscopic thermometers and used to sense hot or cold and are activated by molecules found in spices like garlic, chilli pepper and wasabi.

Study authors Mustafa Chopan and Benjamin Littenberg say the capsaicin found in chilli pepper is believed to play a role in cellular and molecular mechanisms that prevent obesity and modulate coronary blood flow.

It also possesses antimicrobial properties that may indirectly affect the host by altering the gut microbiota, Chopan and Littenberg say.

"Because our study adds to previous findings, chilli pepper - or even spicy food - consumption may become a dietary recommendation and/or fuel further research in the form of clinical trials," Chopan said.

Related

Health

Food and Drink

01:04
A braze Lisette Reymer took on the ‘Carolina Reaper’ much to the amusement of Rawdon Christie.

'My tongue has gone completely numb' – Breakfast reporter eats world's hottest chilli, and pays the price
03:56
In 2010 Matty took a bite of the second hottest chilli in the world. It didn't turn out to be a good idea.

Such a good sport: When a tearful Matty McLean learned the hard way about eating a very hot chilli

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:30
3
Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck as New Zealand searched for a remarkable Test win.

Live updates: Raval goes as Black Caps chase 217 for improbable victory in Wellington

00:25
4
ZM has announced a free Waitangi Day music festival in Taupo.

Flochella: New Waitangi music festival announced

00:24
5
Police body-cam shows just how lucky the officers were to escape serious injury.

Graphic video: Screaming UK cop fends off hammer-wielding killer with baton before he attacks another cop

00:29
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ