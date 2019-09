'Extensive damage' possible as Hurricane Dorian moves up United States' Carolina coast

Hurricane Dorian raked the United States' Carolina coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain today, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks.

Leaving at least 20 people dead in its wake in the Bahamas, Dorian swept past Florida on yesterday at a relatively safe distance, grazed Georgia overnight, and then began hugging the South Carolina-North Carolina coastline with more serious effects.

As of midday (US time), it was a Category 2, blowing at 177 kmp/h — a far cry from the Category 5 that mauled the Bahamas, but still dangerous. About one million people in the two states were warned to evacuate.

"Get to safety and stay there," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. "This won't be a brush-by. Whether it comes ashore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage in North Carolina."

At least three deaths were reported on the US mainland, two in Florida and one in North Carolina, all involving men who were trimming trees or otherwise getting ready for the storm.

The National Hurricane Center's projected track showed Dorian passing near or over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday, lashing the thin line of islands that stick out from the US coast like a boxer's chin. Dorian was then expected to peel away from the shoreline.

"I think we're in for a great big mess," said 61-year-old Leslie Lanier, who decided to stay behind and boarded up her home and bookstore on Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks, making sure to move the volumes five to six feet off the ground.

"We are thinking maybe we should have moved the books higher because of storm surge," Lanier said. "But we're kind of to the point where we can't do much more."

The National Hurricane Center forecast as much as 15 inches of rain for the coastal Carolinas, with flash-flooding likely.

In Charleston, South Carolina, a historic port city of handsome antebellum homes on a peninsula that is prone to flooding even from ordinary storms, Dorian toppled some 150 trees, swamped roads and brought down power lines, officials said.

Dorian apparently spun off at least one tornado in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, damaging several homes, and another twister touched down in the beach town of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, mangling and overturning several trailer homes in a jumble of sheet metal. No immediate injuries were reported.

In coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, just above the South Carolina line, heavy rain fell horizontally, trees bent in the wind and traffic lights swayed as the hurricane drew near.

At 2.00 pm EDT, Dorian was just offshore Cape Romain, South Carolina, about 95 km south of Myrtle Beach, moving north at 13 kmp/h Hurricane-force winds extended about 95 km from its centre.

Hundreds of shelter animals from coastal South Carolina arrived in Delaware ahead of the storm. The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, said 200 were airlifted from shelters in danger of flooding. About 150 more were expected to arrive via land.

In an assault that began over Labour Day weekend, Dorian pounded the Bahamas with Category five winds up to 295 kmp/h, obliterating entire neighbourhoods and triggering a humanitarian crisis. As it closed in on the Eastern Seaboard, Navy ships were ordered to ride out the storm at sea, and military aircraft were moved inland.

Florida and Georgia, where about two million people had been warned to clear out, were mostly spared since Dorian stayed offshore.

Mayor Jason Buelterman of Tybee Island, Georgia, said the beach community of 3,000 people came through it without flooding, and the lone highway linking the island to Savannah on the mainland remained open throughout the night.

"If the worst that comes out of this is people blame others for calling evacuations, then that's wonderful," he said.