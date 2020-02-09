Extended interview: Margaret Atwood talks to 1 NEWS ahead of New Zealand tour

The author of the award-winning novel The Handmaid's Tale - now a worldwide television phenomenon, is visiting New Zealand as part of a speaking tour where she discusses her life and career.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Handmaid’s Tale, published in 1985, tells the story of handmaids set in a future America where women have been stripped of all their civil rights.

She says she believes the reason the book has had a resurgence is the "perfect storm" of events after which the population has become more authoritarian and xenophobic.

She says the 2016 US election changed the way the book and show would be viewed.

"That has continued as the present American administration has become more hostile to women's rights," she says.

"Instead of a fantasy show about "look what we avoided" it became closer to reality and that is true for a number of countries around the world."

The Handmaid's Tale author is in New Zealand as part of a speaking tour, visiting Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre tomorrow, Auckland's Civic Theatre on Tuesday and Christchurch's James Hay Theatre on Wednesday.

Before kicking off her tour, she spoke to 1 NEWS reporter Kate Nicol-Williams.