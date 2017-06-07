 

Explosives laden vehicle deliberately rams police car in Paris bursting into flames

A car carrying weapons and explosives rammed a police car in an "attempted attack" and then burst into flames on the Champs Elysees in Paris. 

Police officers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker. (AP Photo/Matthieu Alexandre)

Police officers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France.

Source: 1 NEWS

The driver was killed in the incident that the French interior minister says was deliberately aimed at security forces. 

A kalashnikov rifle, handguns and gas bottle were found in the car. 

Police say the situation is now under control and no one else was hurt. 

France is in a state of high alert after a series of attacks in the capital.

01:21
1
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
2
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4
1 NEWS

America's Cup recap: Jedi master Peter Burling kills Oracle on the water - dents Jimmy Spithill's aura in the press room

00:29
5
Cheika didn't appreciate suggestions that his side underestimated their opponents after the Scots win over the Wallabies.

Michael Cheika meets rugby fan whose emotional letter to 'blame-avoiding' Wallabies went viral

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".



 
