Explosives laden vehicle deliberately rams police car in Paris bursting into flames

A car carrying weapons and explosives rammed a police car in an "attempted attack" and then burst into flames on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The driver was killed in the incident that the French interior minister says was deliberately aimed at security forces.

A kalashnikov rifle, handguns and gas bottle were found in the car.

Police say the situation is now under control and no one else was hurt.