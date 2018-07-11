 

Explosion in US town after contractor strikes gas main

Associated Press

The incident occurred in Madison, Wisconsin, and left three emergency services staff injured.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:05
Australian Federal Police confirmed details of the rescue operation this morning.

Watch: 'The good news of the year' – Australian police talk Thai cave rescue


Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix

Young Phoenix star Sarpreet Singh agrees to new deal after hearing of ex-Premier League signing

00:57
Petone's Te Omanga Hospice Shop was gifted the gowns by Emma Dyer, whose grandfather was cared for by them a decade ago.

Wedding dresses worth $80,000 donated to Wellington hospice after act of kindness to elderly man

The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Australian divers in Thai cave rescue describe moment 'tsunami' of water crashed through cave after pump failed, shortly after final rescue

01:05
Australian Federal Police confirmed details of the rescue operation this morning.

Watch: 'The good news of the year' – Australian police talk Thai cave rescue

Seven divers and a support crew of 10 were sent to the region of Chiang Rai to help with the rescue mission.

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.