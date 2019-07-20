TODAY |

Explosion at gas factory in central China kills at least 10

Associated Press
More From
World
Accidents
Asia

The death toll has risen to 10 in a gas plant explosion in central China, authorities said today.

Another 19 people were seriously injured and five others are missing, the Sanmenxia city publicity department said in a social media post.

The explosion in Yima city in Henan province shattered windows three kilometres away, and knocked off doors inside buildings, Chinese state media reports said. Yima is part of Sanmenxia city.

The official Xinhua news agency said the explosion occurred in the air separation unit of the Yima gas factory of the Henan Coal Gas (Group) Co., Ltd. The blast was not in the gas tank areas, and all production has been stopped.

China experiences frequent industrial accidents despite orders from the central government to improve safety at factories, power plants and mines.

More than 60 people died in March in a chemical plant explosion in eastern Jiangsu province.

Among the worst accidents was a massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.

That blast was blamed on illegal construction and unsafe storage of volatile materials.

Chinese Police, generic image.
Chinese Police, generic image. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Accidents
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:47
The home was turned into a pile of matchsticks, sending debris flying onto nearby properties.
Gas contractor who worked on Christchurch home one day before explosion comes forward to police - report
2
The French makeup giant opened its doors on Queen Street this morning.
New Zealand's first Sephora opens doors to hundreds of queuing makeup lovers
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
4
Blake Green kicks a field goal against the Sharks
Warriors hero Blake Green relieved after narrow win over Sharks
5
Reputation of police at stake after breath-testing in homes claim, National spokesperson says
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this undated photo issued Friday July 19, 2019, by Stena Bulk, showing the British oil tanker Stena Impero at unknown location, which is believed to have been captured by Iran. Iranâs Revolutionary Guard announced on their website Friday July 19, 2019, it has seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest provocation in a strategic waterway that has become a flashpoint in the tensions between Tehran and the West. (Stena Bulk via AP)

Iran 'nothing but trouble' Trump says, amid reports nation seized two foreign oil tankers

Man, 73, recovering in hospital after being stuck in Northland waters for six hours
04:34
The New Zealand Transport Agency are finally taking action to remedy the situation.

Owners of fence smashed in numerous crashes at notorious intersection finally get action
01:27
There’s been mixed messages over its effect on our health.

Coffee drinkers can rest at ease: Research out of Australia nixes cancer links