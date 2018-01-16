Explosion collapses building in Antwerp, Belgium, injuring up to 20

An explosion tore through three adjacent homes in Belgium's northern port town of Antwerp and injured up to 20 people, according to police.

Antwerp police said in a statement late on Monday that most of the injuries were slight.

Authorities rescued seven people from under the rubble.

The explosion ripped through the homes late in the evening.

Antwerp police quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.

At least one building totally collapsed.