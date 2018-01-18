Explorers connect two vast cavern systems in Mexico, create world's largest flooded cave system

The underwater exploration team of the Great Maya Aquifer Project (GAM) managed to connect two of the largest flooded cavern systems in the world in Mexico today, making the new connected system the largest known flooded cave on Earth.

It took the team ten months to achieve the connection of the two flooded cave systems, known as Sac Actun and Dos Ojos in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The exploration director of the GAM project, Robert Schmittner, and a team of cave divers began this phase of the project in March 2017. Schmittner had been looking for the connection for 14 years, adding new tunnels and galleries to this water labyrinth.

Until a couple of days ago, the Ox Bel Ha System, south of Tulum, was the longest at 270 kilometers. The Sac Actun System, northeast of Tulum was the second longest at 263 kilometres.

The Dos Ojos System was the fourth longest at 84 kilometres , and it is now added to the Sac Actun System as a result of the intensive exploration.

According to the rules of caving, when two cave systems are connected, the largest cave absorbs the smallest, so the Dos Ojos System disappears.

The Sac Actun System, now the largest in the world, has a length of 347 kilometres of flooded cave, approximately the distance between Cancun and Chetumal.