Experts warn worldwide Covid-19 pandemic could cost almost $7 trillion

The pandemic will cost the global economy as much as NZ$6.8 trillion, or nearly five per cent of all economic activity, according to new estimates from the Asian Development Bank.

The regional lender said today that growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2 per cent in 2020, more than halving last year's growth of 5.2 per cent.

China, the region’s biggest economy, experienced double-digit contractions in business activity in January-February and will likely see growth fall to 2.3 per cent this year.

That's compared with 6.1 last year, already a three-decade low, the ADB said.

In Europe, a key gauge of activity in manufacturing and services fell to a record low, suggesting an annualised drop in GDP of about 10 per cent for the 19-country eurozone.

The head of the International Monetary Fund said the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is ‘way worse’ than the 2008 global recession.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva described the situation as ‘a crisis like no other.’