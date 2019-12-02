Experts warn Switzerland's glaciers face irreversible climate disaster

Switzerland's glaciers have shrunken by 10 per cent in the last five years, as the country's glaciers face the possibility an irreversible climate disaster.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A petition is being handed to the Swiss government this week calling for a referendum on climate measures.

One glaciologist, Matthias Huss has warned the results are not only devastating, they're irreversible.

"Glaciers respond very sensitively to climate, to air temperature and precipitation, and air temperatures have strongly increased in the alps," said Mr Huss.

"We would need about two degrees cooler temperatures to make our glaciers regrow. So at present this is improbable."