Experts sceptical about North Korea's claims its ballistic missiles could re-enter earth's atmosphere

Experts are disputing claims made by North Korea it developed a ballistic missile with a warhead capable of re-entering earth's atmosphere.
The missile is reportedly strong enough to reach the whole of the United States of America.
The missile launched in yesterday's test flew higher than any other launched by the reclusive nation.
The launch went against international sanctions, which are imposed by the United Nations.
South Korea responded to the launch by launching one of their own "exercise" missiles.
