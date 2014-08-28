 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Associated Press
Topics
World
Health

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient — fluoride — and leaves them at a greater risk of cavities.

Most toothpastes already contain fluoride.

While health authorities recognize fluoride as a cavity blocker, the internet is dotted with claims, often from "natural" toothpaste marketers and alternative medicine advocates, that fluoride-free toothpaste also prevents cavities.

Dental authorities disagree.

"It's really important to debunk this idea that brushing your teeth stops decay. You need to have the fluoride," said Damien Walmsley, a scientific adviser to the British Dental Association and dentistry professor at the University of Birmingham.

That view was underscored this week by an article in the dental journal Gerodontology that reviewed the scientific literature on cavities.

Its primary conclusion is that, without fluoride, oral hygiene efforts have "no impact" on cavity rates.

The idea that just brushing teeth doesn't stop cavities has largely been accepted among individual researchers for decades, but not always by the public.

Dentists generally recommend fluoride for cavity fighting, but even some of them continue to believe that the mechanics of wiping your teeth clean of plaque also reduces cavities.

The review findings, published Tuesday, gave pause to at least one dentist.

"It violates certain principles we've been taught and that we teach and that we believe," said Richard Niederman, a dentist and professor at New York University who saw an advance copy of the study and found the findings credible.

"What it says to me is that the toothbrush is just a delivery system."

Few studies of the question have been carried out in recent years because the value of fluoride has been widely accepted for decades.

In the review, University of Washington researchers looked for high-quality studies since 1950 and found just three.

They were carried out in the U.S. and Great Britain and published from 1977 to 1981.

They involved a total of 743 children aged 10 to 13 years who flossed and brushed for up to three years.

When the studies were evaluated statistically as a whole, there was no significant cavity reduction from simply brushing or flossing without fluoride.

Dentist J. Leslie Winston, oral care director for Crest-toothpaste maker Procter & Gamble, said the review "serves as an important reminder."

"Despite a large body of scientific evidence, there are growing numbers of consumers who believe that all toothpastes are the same and that as long as you clean your teeth effectively with a toothbrush or other device which cleans in-between the teeth, you can prevent decay," he said in a statement.

The market share for fluoride-free toothpaste is closely held company data. Industry sources estimate it at no more than 5 percent of all toothpaste sold, but with projected growth of over 5 percent annually.

On Tuesday, Tom's of Maine antiplaque and whitening toothpaste, which is fluoride-free, was listed as the second-best selling toothpaste on Amazon's online buying platform.

Paul Jessen, a brand manager at Tom's of Maine, said "the products that don't contain fluoride that we offer do not promise that benefit" to fight cavities.

He said his company's customers generally understand this.

Yet customer comment on Amazon's website sometimes indicates otherwise, with many reviews insisting that the company's fluoride-free toothpaste does fight cavities.

"If you brush regularly with or without fluoride, you reduce the risk of cavities," asserts one customer.

Oral care companies themselves also stray into such claims. The website of Revitin non-fluoride toothpaste says it "strengthens your teeth against tooth decay."

Gerald Curatola, the dentist who founded Revitin and now serves as chief science officer, called the review "misleading."

He said that the latest science suggests that a healthy mix of oral bacteria is key to dental health. "I don't think fluoride makes a difference at all," he said.

However, referring to his company's decay-fighting claim, he added: "After this call, I'm probably going to remove that from the website, because I don't think that should be on there, because I didn't know that was on there."

Jeff Davis, the CEO of Sheffield Pharmaceuticals that sells toothpaste with and without fluoride, said it's "pretty established" that fluoride is what helps reduce cavities.

But he said some people worry about the harmful effect of too much fluoride and so choose fluoride-free toothpaste.

Even without fluoride, dentists say there's some value in brushing. Philippe Hujoel, the dentist and University of Washington professor who led the dental review, said oral hygiene without fluoride might produce real cavity-fighting effects too small to detect in a study, or adults might conceivably benefit where the children in the studies did not.

And toothbrushing did reduce swollen gums in Hujoel's review. Brushing the teeth may also dislodge stuck food and help patients recover from oral surgery.

Dentist Matthew Messina, a spokesman for the American Dental Association, said mechanical brushing can also help avoid decay that sometimes forms, especially in older people, at the normally hidden roots of teeth, which was outside the scope of this review.

"The study is important," he added, "because the study is supporting what we've been contending for a long time." The ADA recommends using fluoride toothpastes.

Source: Photos.com
Topics
World
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: Breakfast
2

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence
3

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

4

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
5

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
MORE FROM
World
MORE
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste
00:29
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida today.

Watch: Lift-off! SpaceX rocket deploys satellite and lands successfully

Donald Trump puts US economic sanctions against Iran back in effect
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

YouTube, Facebook among those to remove Alex Jones for 'hate and bullying'

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics

Major tech companies have begun to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their services, reflecting a more aggressive enforcement of policies against hate speech following protests on social media.

Facebook has taken down four pages belonging to Jones, including two featuring his "Infowars" show, for violating its hate speech and bullying policies.

Over the past several days, Apple, YouTube and Spotify have also removed material published by Jones. Twitter, which hasn't banned Jones, has also faced similar calls.

Facebook has also suspended Jones' account for 30 days because he repeatedly violated the company's community standards against hate speech that "attacks or dehumanises others," it said in a statement today.

Facebook did not immediately respond, asking what would happen after the 30 days are up, and why it hadn't taken action earlier.

The 30-day suspension of Jones himself appears to have gone into effect in late July.

"We've been banned completely on Facebook, Apple, & Spotify," Jones wrote on Twitter. "What conservative news outlet will be next?"

Jones has amassed a large following on the right while promulgating conspiracy theories that claim terror attacks such as 9/11 were actually carried out by the government.

Among his claims is that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax.

It's unclear why the companies are cracking down on Jones now, after allowing him to publish for years. Facebook has been under fire recently for not banning Jones, but as recently as July 12 it tweeted that it sees pages "on both the left and right pumping out what they consider opinion or analysis — but others call fake news."

"We believe banning these Pages would be contrary to the basic principles of free speech," Facebook posted in response to a question from CNN reporter Oliver Darcy, who had been pressing the company on why it continued to allow "Infowars" on its platform.

Today, the company said that it "unpublished" the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content "glorifying violence" and used "dehumanising language" to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

"While much of the discussion around Infowars has been related to false news ... none of the violations that spurred today's removals were related to this," Facebook said today.

Facebook is the latest tech company to take action against Jones following social-media backlash. BuzzFeed News reported Sunday that Apple has removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps for violating hate speech guidelines.

In response to a query from the Associated Press, Apple said only that it "does not tolerate hate speech" and referenced its guidelines for creators and developers, but did not name Jones or comment further. As of Monday, iTunes searches for "Infowars" or "Alex Jones" turned up no podcasts created by Jones.

Entering the web addresses for specific shows brought up a notice that the content is not available.

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for breaching its hate content policy.

And as of today, Alex Jones's channel was not available on YouTube, with a notice that the account "has been terminated for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." The Infowars YouTube channel was also labelled as "terminated."

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, and online platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week. It's unclear how the latest bans have affected his reach.

Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas.
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Italian prosecutors investigate fiery tanker crash near Bologna

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

Italy's prime minister visited people who were injured when a truck carrying highly flammable gas crashed and exploded on a highway near Bologna, saying today it was important to understand what happened to prevent future tragedies.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation of Tuesday's accident, which was triggered when the tanker truck hauling liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, rammed a truck stuck in a line of traffic. The tanker caught fire and then exploded, shooting a fireball across the raised highway's eight lanes and collapsing part of it.

The tanker truck's driver was killed, but two highway patrolmen were credited with preventing more deaths by clearing the road of startled and curious motorists in the minutes between the collision and the big blast.

"The road was full of people outside of their vehicles that were making videos. There were two or three kilometers full of cars," patrolman Giacomo Chiriatti told Italian news channel Sky TG24. "In six, seven minutes, eight, we managed to get all of the cars out of the way. After that, there was a great big explosion, as if from a film about Hiroshima and the atomic bomb."

Highway police said only the tanker driver died in the crash, revising earlier reports by the Italian carabinieri that the accident caused two fatalities. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Andrea Anziolin of the northern Italian city of Vicenza.

"Maybe it was a moment of distraction or a wave of sleepiness" that caused Anziolin to rear-end the truck, Bologna prosecutor Giuseppe Amato told Italy's RAI radio. "But it is too early to say with certainty."

The accident injured dozens of people. Some had burns, while others were cut by flying glass from the windows of nearby buildings that shattered during powerful secondary explosions.

The ones hurt by glass included 11 carabinieri from a barracks near the blast site who were preparing to respond to the accident, officials said.

Two people died and more than 60 were injured in the accident near Bologna. Source: Breakfast

Doctors said 120 people were treated, with just 18 hospitalized for injuries that included severe burns. Ten patients were being treated in a plastic surgery ward, four in burn units.

"I am here today to demonstrate the closeness of the government to the people who are suffering, but also to understand why so that these things are not repeated," Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said during his trip to see accident victims today.

Conte travelled later to the southern region of Puglia, where a van packed with immigrant farmworkers overturned after colliding with a truck carrying tomatoes, killing 12. It was the second such fatal accident in the area in the space of three days.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini beat him there, pledging to crack down on immigrants working illegally in Italy.

"The fight against the mafia and exploitation are a priority of my government," Salvini said. "Out of control immigration helps the mafia, and therefore reducing arrivals" hurts criminal organizations.

Italy's transport minister told lawmakers it would cost a maximum of 1 million euros ($1.16 million) and take about five months to repair the highway near Bologna, part of a key junction that connects highways linking northern Italy and the Adriatic coast, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

At least two people are dead and dozens hurt after the incident near Bolonga. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents