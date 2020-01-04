TODAY |

Experts plan Kangaroo Island wildlife recovery following devastating bushfires

Source:  AAP

Leading ecologists and government representatives are to meet on Kangaroo Island this week to plan the recovery of bushfire-affected wildlife.

Kangaroo Island ecologist Pat Hodgens told 1 NEWS seeing the island’s bushfire destruction was devastating. Source: 1 NEWS

Department for Environment and Water Conservation and Wildlife director Lisien Loan says the three-day workshop will identify short- and long-term strategies for Kangaroo Island's unique and threatened wildlife in the move from emergency response to recovery.

Kangaroo Island’s Hanson Bay Wildlife Reserve during the Australian Bushfires. Source: NZDF

"It will be the first time that the national scientific community has met with conservation managers on Kangaroo Island to discuss in detail the impact of the recent fires on wildlife, including our threatened and endemic species, so it is a significant event," she said.

