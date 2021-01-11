TODAY |

WHO experts arriving in China this week for virus origins probe

Source:  Associated Press

Experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive in China this week for a long-anticipated investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials are “wartime mode” aiming to test around 16 million people. Source: 1 NEWS

The experts will arrive on Friday NZ time and meet with Chinese counterparts, the National Health Commission said in a one-sentence statement that gave no other details.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the experts would be travelling to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Negotiations for the visit have long been underway. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment last week over delays, saying that members of the international scientific team departing from their home countries had already started on their trip as part of an arrangement between the WHO and the Chinese government.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Team members were already on their way, but Chinese officials are yet to finalise permission. Source: 1 NEWS

China's government has strictly controlled all research at home into the origins of the virus, an Associated Press investigation found, while state-owned media have played up fringe theories that suggest the virus could have originated elsewhere.

The AP investigation found that China's government is handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to scientists researching the virus’ origins in southern China.

But it is monitoring their findings and mandating that the publication of any data or research must be approved by a new task force managed by China’s Cabinet, under direct orders from President Xi Jinping, according to internal documents obtained by the AP.

A man wearing a face mask and a disposable gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus heads to work with other masked people during the morning rush hour in Beijing. China. Source: Associated Press

The culture of secrecy is believed to have delayed warnings about the pandemic, blocked the sharing of information with the WHO and hampered early testing.

Australia and other countries have called for an investigation into the origins of the virus, prompting angry responses from Beijing.

After Tedros' statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said that the country was open to a visit by WHO experts, but that it was still working on “necessary procedures and relevant concrete plans."

China’s disease experts are currently busy with multiple small-scale virus clusters and outbreaks that have been reported in the past couple of weeks, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“Our experts are wholeheartedly in the stressful battle to control the epidemic,” Hua said.


World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire
2
Four cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all found at the border
3
Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK
4
Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race
5
US House 'will proceed' to impeach Donald Trump with 'urgency' - Nancy Pelosi
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:09

Watch as enraged Sydney man hurls McDonald's cash register after being told to scan Covid QR code

Midwives face court after Victoria mum dies following home birth
00:39

Watch: Madrid's youth make most of record snowy weather with mass snowball fight

UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccine rollout amid huge surge in infections