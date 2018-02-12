Expert outlines features of gaming addictions after called mental health condition

Gaming addiction was listed as a mental health condition for the first time by World Health Organisations earlier this year.

Dr Vladimir Poznyak who specialises in addiction said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today there are three essential features which allows them to diagnose that as a health condition.

"First is when the control of this behaviour is being significantly impaired...they have difficulty in controlling or regulating this behaviour.

"Second is when the behaviour takes presidency over other daily activities and roles of the individual.

"The third one is when this behaviour continues or escalates in spite of the negative consequences of this behaviour."