TODAY |

Experimental HIV vaccine scrapped after nearly 130 recipients infected

Source:  Associated Press

The latest attempt at an HIV vaccine has failed, as researchers announced today they have stopped giving the experimental shots in a major study.

Source: 1 NEWS

The study had enrolled more than 5400 people since 2016 in South Africa, a country with one of the world’s highest HIV rates. 

Last month, monitors checked how the study was going and found 129 HIV infections had occurred among the vaccine recipients compared with 123 among those given a dummy shot, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“An HIV vaccine is essential to end the global pandemic and we hoped this vaccine candidate would work. Regrettably, it does not,” said NIH infectious diseases chief Dr Anthony Fauci.

There were no safety concerns, but NIH, which sponsored the study, agreed that vaccinations should stop.

The experimental shot was based on the only vaccine ever shown to offer even modest protection against HIV, one that was deemed 31 per cent effective in Thailand. 

That wasn’t good enough for real-world use but gave scientists a starting point. 

They beefed up the shot and adapted it to the HIV subtype that’s common in southern Africa.

Two other large studies, in several countries, are underway testing a different approach to a possible HIV vaccine.


World
Africa
Health
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
2
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
3
Wealthy and powerful NZ First Foundation donors revealed
4
Hundreds still stranded as flooding, landslide batters Milford Sound
5
Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:14

People more likely to sustain workplace injury on a Monday, according to new research

Air NZ flight to pick up Kiwis stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan leaving Auckland tonight
01:26

Growing list of gym-related injuries shouldn't discourage Kiwis from keeping active - ACC

Man's friends start NZ billboard campaign to raise funds for his cancer treatment