'The experience of autism is so diverse' - Aussie broadcaster Waleed Aly hits back at Pauline Hanson's comments about autistic children

Australian broadcaster Waleed Aly has spoken about what it's like to raise a child with autism in response to Australian politician Pauline Hanson's call for autistic children to be separated in schools.

Ms Hanson said in a speech that autistic children should be put in separate classes to address their needs.

Talking in an interview on Australia's Carrie & Tommy radio show, Aly says there are misconceptions about the condition saying: "The saying goes if you know one child with autism you know one child with autism".

Aly says for his son the diagnosis was a relief, and that "it showed up in his unbelievable obsession with trains".

The star says it's "easy to handle once you know what you're dealing with".

He says one of the problems with: "What Pauline Hanson said ... is the experience of autism is so diverse that you cannot possibly categorise it" and that each "child diagnosed with the condition is affected in extremely different ways".

Aly says some children with autism are "really, really, really good at school. In some cases they can learn in way other kids simply can't".

On Wednesday One Nation leader Hanson questioned whether including autistic children in mainstream classrooms was "at the loss of our other kids".

"It's no good saying 'We've got to allow these kids to feel good about themselves and we don't want to upset them and make them feel hurt'," she said.