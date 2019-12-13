TODAY |

Exit poll suggests Boris Johnson's Conservatives likely to win UK election

The UK election exit poll suggests Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are likely to win the majority of seats in Parliament.

An exit poll in Britain’s election projects that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party likely will win a majority of seats in Parliament.

That outcome would allow Johnson to fulfill his plan to take the UK out of the European Union next month.

The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 368 of the 650 House of Commons seats and the Labour Party 191 seats. It projects 55 seats for the Scottish National Party and 13 seats for the Liberal Democrats, both parties that want to stop Brexit.

The poll, based on interviews with voters leaving 144 polling stations across the country, is conducted for a consortium of UK broadcasters.

