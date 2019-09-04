TODAY |

Exiled leader of United Liberation Movement calls for UN intervention in West Papua as unrest escalates

1 NEWS
More From
World
Asia

Exiled leader of the United Liberation Movement, Benny Wenda, says the situation in West Papua is escalating and he wants the United Nations to step in to help coordinate a referendum on independence.

Thousands have taken to the streets demanding a referendum on independence from Indonesia but unrest continues to escalate as police ban protests and separatism.

Akin to a David and Goliath situation, Indonesia is pushing its weight to ensure the far east province of Indonesia stays under its dominion - refusing to grant a referendum.

As images and video of protests spread on social media the internet in the region was blocked and more Indonesian troops were sent in.

Already more than 30 demonstrators have been arrested and at least six killed since protests began several weeks ago, with Australian broadcaster SBS obtaining pictures of police opening fire on demonstrators.

Worse is feared in coming days, with protests banned, and police seemingly mandated to crack down on them in whatever terms they see fit.

Benny Wenda has tirelessly campaigned for liberation but says the situation has become so bad he is calling for the UN to visit West Papua.

“My people are now coming out on the streets demanding a referendum of independence, that is the ultimate goal that we are campaigning for,” he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today from exile in England.

He believes 95 per cent of West Papua occupants want independence from Indonesia.

“This is why I strongly believe the only way to solve the human rights situation is to hold a referendum,” he says.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Benny Wenda spoke to John Campbell from England as unrest escalates in his homeland. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Emergency services responding to 'serious' bus crash near Rotorua
2
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
3
Green Party members resign over trans rights-critical newsletter article
4
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
5
Wild weather in Auckland overnight uproots eight-metre tall tree onto major thoroughfare
MORE FROM
World
MORE

California dive boat fire death toll rises to 34, search effort called off

01:02

Boris Johnson loses working majority in Britain's Parliament amidst Brexit turmoil
03:16

Environmentalist debunks Amazon rainforest's 'lungs of the world' reputation

Prince Harry announces travel sustainability project