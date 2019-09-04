Exiled leader of United Liberation Movement calls for UN intervention in West Papua as unrest escalates

Exiled leader of the United Liberation Movement, Benny Wenda, says the situation in West Papua is escalating and he wants the United Nations to step in to help coordinate a referendum on independence.

Thousands have taken to the streets demanding a referendum on independence from Indonesia but unrest continues to escalate as police ban protests and separatism.

Akin to a David and Goliath situation, Indonesia is pushing its weight to ensure the far east province of Indonesia stays under its dominion - refusing to grant a referendum.

As images and video of protests spread on social media the internet in the region was blocked and more Indonesian troops were sent in.



Already more than 30 demonstrators have been arrested and at least six killed since protests began several weeks ago, with Australian broadcaster SBS obtaining pictures of police opening fire on demonstrators.



Worse is feared in coming days, with protests banned, and police seemingly mandated to crack down on them in whatever terms they see fit.

Benny Wenda has tirelessly campaigned for liberation but says the situation has become so bad he is calling for the UN to visit West Papua.

“My people are now coming out on the streets demanding a referendum of independence, that is the ultimate goal that we are campaigning for,” he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today from exile in England.

He believes 95 per cent of West Papua occupants want independence from Indonesia.

“This is why I strongly believe the only way to solve the human rights situation is to hold a referendum,” he says.