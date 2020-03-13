Exercise banned in Paris as France's Covid-19 death count surpasses 10,000

France’s national health director announced that France has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

Jerome Salomon addressed reporters in the daily Covid-19 briefing to emphasise that “we are in the epidemic’s ascendant stage... we have not yet reached the peak".

To prove that, outdoor exercise during the day is now banned in Paris.

The new rules are in force between 10am and 7pm local time and come into effect today.

Mr Salomon recorded a total death toll of 10,328 since the start of the epidemic — with 7,091 hospital deaths and 3,237 fatalities in old people’s homes.

There were 597 fatalities in hospitals since Monday.

Over 30,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, with 7,131 in intensive care.