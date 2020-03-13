TODAY |

Exercise banned in Paris as France's Covid-19 death count surpasses 10,000

Source:  Associated Press

France’s national health director announced that France has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Numbers of infections are swelling dramatically, amid another day of dramatic developments. Source: 1 NEWS

Jerome Salomon addressed reporters in the daily Covid-19 briefing to emphasise that “we are in the epidemic’s ascendant stage... we have not yet reached the peak".

To prove that, outdoor exercise during the day is now banned in Paris.

The new rules are in force between 10am and 7pm local time and come into effect today.

Mr Salomon recorded a total death toll of 10,328 since the start of the epidemic — with 7,091 hospital deaths and 3,237 fatalities in old people’s homes.

There were 597 fatalities in hospitals since Monday.

Over 30,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, with 7,131 in intensive care.

He did offer one moment for hope, acknowledging that the virus rate “is slowing a little.”

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Covid-19: Auckland Council puts external contracts on hold, up to 1100 jobs on line
2
Foodstuffs stores withdraw wage subsidy applications
3
Government accused of hypocrisy over jobless immigrants unable to claim benefits, return home
4
Morning Briefing April 8: Is compulsory quarantine on the cards?
5
Japan declares state of emergency, ramping up virus battle
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23

Covid-19: Auckland Council puts external contracts on hold, up to 1100 jobs on line

Japan declares state of emergency, ramping up virus battle

Fish and chip shop closures sting suppliers
03:04

Boris Johnson faring well after spending night in intensive care