 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Executions of three Bahraini men draws criticism from human rights groups

share

Source:

Associated Press

Bahraini authorities on Sunday put to death three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police, the kingdom's first executions since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011.

Source: 1 NEWS

The executions of the Shiite men drew swift criticism from human rights groups and sparked outrage among opponents of the Sunni-ruled government, who see the charges as politically motivated.

Activists allege that testimony used against the condemned men was obtained through torture.

Bahrain's public prosecution said the death sentences were carried out by firing squad early in the day.

The executions were the first in the U.S.-allied nation since 2010 and followed a spike in protests in solidarity with the convicted men.

Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Singace were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini policemen and an Emirati officer deployed to bolster the country's security forces in a 2014 bomb attack.

Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court last Monday.

Bahrain is a tiny island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia that hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the waters around the Arabian Peninsula and is the naval counterweight to nearby Shiite powerhouse Iran.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

00:30
2
Taranaki beat heavy favourites Auckland 22-17 in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua.

Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

00:27
3
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

02:20
4
Gym clubs around the world joined in the workout, marking the 100th version of the Les Mills body pump programme.

'The world's biggest one-day workout'


01:43
5
Congressman John Lewis has spoken out against the president-elect, saying he isn't a legitimate president.

Donald Trump slammed for Twitter attack on civil rights icon

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ