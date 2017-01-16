Executions of three Bahraini men draws criticism from human rights groups

Bahraini authorities on Sunday put to death three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police, the kingdom's first executions since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011.

The executions of the Shiite men drew swift criticism from human rights groups and sparked outrage among opponents of the Sunni-ruled government, who see the charges as politically motivated.

Activists allege that testimony used against the condemned men was obtained through torture.

Bahrain's public prosecution said the death sentences were carried out by firing squad early in the day.

The executions were the first in the U.S.-allied nation since 2010 and followed a spike in protests in solidarity with the convicted men.

Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Singace were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini policemen and an Emirati officer deployed to bolster the country's security forces in a 2014 bomb attack.

Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court last Monday.