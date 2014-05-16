 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Excommunicating mobsters? Vatican eyes new legal doctrine

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Vatican is looking to develop a new doctrine that calls for excommunicating Catholics for mafia association and corruption.

Pope Francis

Source: Associated Press

That's the decision reached this week after the Vatican hosted its first-ever conference on fighting corruption and organized crime.

The meeting gathered 50 prosecutors, bishops, victims and U.N. officials for a day of talks.

In a statement Saturday, the Vatican said the need had come to develop a new legal doctrine for the Catholic Church about "excommunication for corruption and mafia association."

Pope Francis has long railed against corruption, writing a short book about it as archbishop.

And during a 2014 visit to one of Italy's mafia strongholds, Francis told mobsters they were excommunicated.

But actually developing a doctrine around the concept would mark a new step for the Vatican.

Related

1 NEWS

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit

1 NEWS

'So loving' - Kiwi who taught the Pope how to hongi has kind words on pontiff's compassion for the sick

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
The British and Irish Lions coach could only laugh as he was forced to respond to more accusations from the All Blacks camp.

When a look says it all: Warren Gatland and Peter O'Mahony dumbfounded by reporter's question on divided Lions squad

00:30
2
The Maori All Blacks gave the Lions a warm welcome before kick-off in Rotorua.

Watch: Wahaika-wielding Ash Dixon inspires passionate Te Timatanga haka as Maori ABs lay down Lions challenge

00:27
3
What a way for the local boy to farewell his home crowd in Rotorua and the Maori jersey.

As it happened: Lions make big statement with clinical win as pinpoint kicking game and dominant scrum stifle Maori All Blacks

4

Four dead in horror two car crash in Waikato

00:41
5
The British and Irish Lions coach added a little psychological jab back at Shag over his latest comments.

'It's usually a sign of a man who's a little bit worried' - Warren Gatland fires back at Steve Hansen's mind games

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ