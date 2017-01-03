 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In a desperate bid to combat soaring cancer rates, Pacific leaders are pitching for a deal with Pharmac in New Zealand to bulk buy drugs.

Parts of the Pacific have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.

A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.
Source: 1 NEWS

"What we are seeing unfortunately it is a death sentence for a lot of patients because of high rate of late presentation," said Shelley Burich of the Samoa Cancer Society.

And across the region hospitals struggle with a lack of data, resources and money.

"Over the last five years one of the biggest challenges was access to chemotherapy drugs. Back in 2014 this was a big issue for us because we did lose some children as the drugs were a bit hard to access at the time," said Dr Litara Esera-Tulifau, a paediatrician.

Not just hard to get, cancer drugs are also expensive. So Pacific countries have decided to explore bulk buying.

"The only sensible thing is to approach the subject in the form of many Pacific governments ordering from the same source," said Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Samoan Prime Minister.

Regional group, the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, is negotiating with Pharmac, the New Zealand Government agency which decides which pharmaceuticals to fund here.

"The idea is the island members of the Forum community piggy back off the purchasing power of Pharmac in New Zealand and the equivalent in Australia," said Colin Tukuitonga of the Secretariat of the Pacific Community.

The Pacific scheme has already had the nod from the New Zealand and Australian prime ministers earlier this year.

"Right now all we've done is an assessment of the need in the islands. We've had some initial contact specifically with Pharmac but we have got a fair way to go," Mr Tukuitonga said.

It's not just drugs that are needed, it's specialist skills.

"I would love to see a proper oncology unit here, cancer unit, with doctors that are trained in oncology. To be able to have treatment here at home is very important to a lot of our families," said Ms Burich of the Samoa Cancer Society.

Related

Pacific Islands

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Black Caps skipper scored 73 for the hosts at McLean Park in Napier to take the first T20 against Bangladesh and also man-of-the-match honours.

Watch: Captain Kane's done it again! Williamson sets career high T20 score, steers Black Caps to victory over Bangladesh

00:30
2
It looks like it would've hurt but the official was all smiles as the American came to her aid.

Video: Jack Sock rubs and kisses lineswoman's forehead after 204km/h serve hits her noggin

00:30
3
The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.

As it happened: Williamson, De Grandhomme guide Black Caps to T20 win after bowlers restrict Bangladesh to low total

03:06
4

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

5
In this Nov. 24, 2016 photo, demonstrators hold a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Peace without voice! Is not peace! It is fear! Here there is a voice!", during a protest against the police violence in the City of God slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Residents say they are being targeted by police because of the Nov. 19 crash of a military helicopter on an anti-drug operation near the slum, killing the four officers on board. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Migrants set fires in protest at centre near Venice


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ