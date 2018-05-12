Excavation in Pompeii unearths remains of ancient racehorse

Excavation in Pompeii has unearthed a stable with what appears to be the final resting place of an ancient racehorse.

An archaeologist works near the remains of a horse which were found in a stable of a Pompeii villa, near Naples, Southern Italy. Source: Associated Press

Pompeii officials yesterday displayed a cast of the horse, which appeared to have been lying on its left flank when it died.

Naples daily Il Mattino quoted archaeologist Greta Stefani as saying the shape of the horse was represented by a vacuum, created by the decay of organic material.

Pompeii director Massimo Osanna said the animal was a thoroughbred likely used for races, not farm work.