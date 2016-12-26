Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies aged 53

 

Singer George Michael, 53, has died in his home. 

The star who is best known for launching his career with Wham in the 1980's and later as a solo performer "passed away peacefully at home," according to his publicist. 

Ambulance services attended a property in Oxfordshire about 2.42am today. 

The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.
Source: YouTube

Thames Valley Police said there were no suspicious circumstances, BBC reports. 

In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.

George Michael

Source: Bang Showbiz

Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980s.

Helped by MTV, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States.

Music promoter Stewart Macpherson says George Michael was scheduled to play at Auckland's Western Springs in 1988 as part of the global Faith Tour but the concert never went ahead.

He said the New Zealand concert, scheduled for March 4th 1988, was cancelled because there were too many additional costs which made it "uneconomic".

Mr Macpherson says his promotion company tried to get the star to play in New Zealand again a few years ago, when he was heading to Australia but the costs were just too high.

