Ex-US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern US military was soiled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 88.

Donald Rumsfeld. Source: Associated Press

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

In 2001 he began his second tour as Pentagon chief under President George W. Bush, but his plan to “transform” the armed forces was overshadowed by the September 11 terrorist attacks.