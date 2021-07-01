TODAY |

Ex-US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Source:  Associated Press

Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern US military was soiled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 88.

Donald Rumsfeld. Source: Associated Press

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

In 2001 he began his second tour as Pentagon chief under President George W. Bush, but his plan to “transform” the armed forces was overshadowed by the September 11 terrorist attacks.

He oversaw the US invasion of Afghanistan and the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, where he was blamed for setbacks including the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal and for being slow to recognize a violent insurgency.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Those on a main benefit to get an extra $20 a week from today
3
Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned
4
Sick babies cared for in playroom at crowded Middlemore Hospital
5
Kiwis broke record for power use last night during Antarctic blast
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:15

1 NEWS Australia correspondent gives tour of deserted Sydney during Covid lockdown

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus housebound as he battles cancer
02:03

More deaths reported as heat wave envelops US Northwest

Kiwi curating new exhibition displaying priceless Charles Dicken items