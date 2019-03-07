TODAY |

Ex-Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months jail for tax fraud

Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced today to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, a significant break from sentencing guidelines that called for a 20-year prison term.

Manafort, sitting in a wheelchair as he deals with complications from gout, showed no visible reaction as he heard the 47-month sentence.

The sentence caps the only jury trial following indictments stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. It was not related to Manafort's role in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Before Judge T.S. Ellis III imposed the sentence, Manafort told him that "saying I feel humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement." But he offered no explicit apology, something Ellis noted before issuing his sentence.

Manafort's lawyers argued that their client had engaged in what amounted to a routine tax evasion case, and cited numerous past sentences in which defendants had hidden millions from the IRS and served less than a year in prison.

Prosecutors said Manafort's conduct was egregious, but Ellis ultimately agreed more with defense attorneys. "These guidelines are quite high," Ellis said.

A jury last year convicted Manafort on eight counts, concluding that he hid from the IRS millions of dollars he earned from his work in Ukraine.

Manafort still faces sentencing in the District of Columbia, where he pleaded guilty in a separate case connected to illegal lobbying.

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court in Washington. The 69-year-old Manafort is scheduled to appear Thursday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, where he could get 20 years under federal guidelines but his lawyers have sought a shorter sentence. Manafort was convicted of hiding from the IRS millions of dollars he earned from his work advising Ukrainian politicians. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court in Washington. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Watts confesses and gives grim details of the moments before he killed his wife and two daughters in an interview with investigators.
'Daddy, no' - man who killed wife, children details four-year-old's final chilling final words
2
Lita Lee Christiansen
Exclusive: Filipino shipping agent escaped jail time after 225k un-taxed cigarettes found in container she arranged
3
A world title fight in Auckland for two Kiwi women looms.
The Whangārei nurse who heals by day but hurts in the boxing ring at night
4
Three people dead, five others injured after horror crash near Tekapo
5
The slip up happened during a meeting at the White House and has since gone viral on social media
After being called Tim Apple by Donald Trump, Apple boss responds in brilliant fashion
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:45
Watts confesses and gives grim details of the moments before he killed his wife and two daughters in an interview with investigators.

'Daddy, no' - man who killed wife, children details four-year-old's final chilling final words

Lita Lee Christiansen

Exclusive: Filipino shipping agent escaped jail time after 225k un-taxed cigarettes found in container she arranged
00:22
The men continued slapping each other until an official broke up the fight

Watch: Indian politician belts another over the head with shoe after disagreement turns violent
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin waits for the start of his trial at the Lyon courthouse, central France. A French court has found top Catholic official Cardinal Philippe Barbarin guilty for failing to report to justice accusations against a pedophile priest. In a surprise decision Thursday, March 7, 2019 in France's most important church sex abuse trial, the Lyon court handed Barbarin a six-month suspended prison sentence for not reporting the facts in the period between July 2014 and June 2015. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

French court convicts cardinal of not reporting child abuse