Ex-Trump adviser Omarosa says she secretly recorded her firing by John Kelly

Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said today she secretly recorded conversations she had in the White House, including her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

It was a highly unusual admission, which drew immediate fire from allies of the president and national security experts.

Parts of her conversation with Mr Kelly were played on the air when she appeared on NBC's Meet the Press to promote her new book, Unhinged, which will be released this week.

The Associated Press independently listened to the recording of the conversation between Ms Manigault Newman and Mr Kelly, which she said was one of many she'd surreptitiously recorded for her own protection.

Ms Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation with Mr Kelly as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

In her book, Ms Manigault Newman paints a damning picture of President Donald Trump, including claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his The Apprentice reality series, on which she co-starred.

Ms Manigault Newman said in the book that she had not personally heard the recording.

But she told Chuck Todd on Sunday local time that she was later able to hear a recording of Trump during a trip to Los Angeles.

"I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here," she said on the show.

The response from the White House was stinging.

"The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security - and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The Situation Room is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, where the nation's most consequential foreign policy decisions are made, and staff are not permitted to bring in cellphones or other recording devices.

The White House had previously tried to discredit Ms Manigault Newman's book, with Ms Huckabee Sanders calling it "riddled with lies and false accusations".