 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ex-Trump adviser Omarosa says she secretly recorded her firing by John Kelly

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said today she secretly recorded conversations she had in the White House, including her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room. 

It was a highly unusual admission, which drew immediate fire from allies of the president and national security experts.

Parts of her conversation with Mr Kelly were played on the air when she appeared on NBC's Meet the Press to promote her new book, Unhinged, which will be released this week. 

The Associated Press independently listened to the recording of the conversation between Ms Manigault Newman and Mr Kelly, which she said was one of many she'd surreptitiously recorded for her own protection.

Ms Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation with Mr Kelly as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

In her book, Ms Manigault Newman paints a damning picture of President Donald Trump, including claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his The Apprentice reality series, on which she co-starred.

Ms Manigault Newman said in the book that she had not personally heard the recording. 

But she told Chuck Todd on Sunday local time that she was later able to hear a recording of Trump during a trip to Los Angeles.

"I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here," she said on the show.

The response from the White House was stinging. 

"The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security - and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The Situation Room is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, where the nation's most consequential foreign policy decisions are made, and staff are not permitted to bring in cellphones or other recording devices.

The White House had previously tried to discredit Ms Manigault Newman's book, with Ms Huckabee Sanders calling it "riddled with lies and false accusations".

Trump on Saturday labelled Ms Manigault Newman a "lowlife."

The former presidential adviser says she recorded the conversation in the White House high-security Situation Room. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

3

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
4

'Hopefully I didn’t offend anyone' - topless snap a bit of banter, says outgoing Steel star Wendy Frew
5

Teen and woman arrested after police use road spikes to end 25k chase near Palmerston North
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30
A fire at a hospital's nursing home has killed nine people and left 16 others injured in New Taipei City.

Shocking vision shows inside of charred Taiwan nursing home after fire kills nine

Cat lovers alert: Job going on idyllic Greek island looking after 70 cats
01:32
One person died in the incident in Virginia last year which elevated racial tensions in the US.

White nationalists outnumbered by thousands of counter-protesters on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville gathering

Terrified Kiwi couple dive for cover as shots fired at their campervan in Queensland

Most read: Māori Niuean man who claims he was given 'black guy repellent' sues Queensland employer

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Health
Social Issues
Maori Issues
Australia

A Māori Niuean man claims he was handed 'Black Guy Repllent' [sic] at a Queensland tour company he worked for in an act of racial discrimination against him due to his skin colour.

McDuff Tupetagi claims last year's incident was one of many while working at the Rainbow Beach Adventure Company in Queensland, the Brisbane Times reports.

Mr Tupetagi claimed he was later forced to take sick leave for mental distress after feeling "like an unwanted creature or pet" while working for the company.

In 2016, he twice asked for a sunshade. In the second instance, his boss' manager, "Byron", denied his request, saying to Mr Tupetagi to the effect of "because you're black", the statement of facts lodged this week reads.

"By Byron's words, Byron imputed to the complainant that he was less or not susceptible to sunburn and skin damage from the sun because of his skin colour."

Then in November 2017, colleageus told Mr Tupetagi there was a "a present" was left for him in his car. It consisted of an empty bottle of sunscreen covered in yellow tape labelled "Black Guy Repllent" [sic] and "Caution! Only use on blacks".

The incident was reported and the alleged perpetrator told Mr Tupetagi he was sent to his home to apologise. 

Mr Tupetagi is now suing the company and two of its employees for discrimination, telling the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission he was often jokingly referred to as "the black fella".

Mr Tupetagi has since been diagnosed with severe depression and agoraphobia.

In a statement, Website Travel Group, which owns the tour company, said they "value all our employees" and that they are "supporting the proceedings".

The case is expected to appear before the courts in the next few weeks.


Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Health
Social Issues
Maori Issues
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:56
Up to 20 per cent of clients seeking work are of Asian heritage, and the number is growing.

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Aussie couple face backlash over real life My Sister's Keeper scenario where baby is genetically engineered to save brother

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Australia

A Melbourne couple have been facing an online backlash for choosing to genetically engineer their unborn baby so it's a perfect genetic match for their sick son.

David and Olivia Densley are the parents of five children, with Ms Densley currently pregnant with their sixth.

Two of their children, Fletcher and Cooper, have been diagnosed with Wiscott Aldrich Syndrome, a fatal genetic illness that turns off the body's immune system and reduces its ability to form blood clots, News.com.au reports.

The children need a bone marrow transplant if they're are to survive the illness. Cooper has already had this treatment from his younger brother Jackson who is an exact genetic match.

Now, the sixth child currently being carried by Ms Densley has been genetically engineered so it can provide bone marrow transplants for Fletcher.

The incredible tale has been likened to Jodi Picoult's best-selling novel My Sister's Keeper, which chronicles a similar story of genetic engineering a baby for a siblings survival.

The Australian family appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night to give their side of the story.

"We can positively say to this child, yes, we did have you for some of your bone marrow, but it's a good thing because we knew you were going to be OK," Ms Densley said.

Comments made on the Densely family's story, posted to 60 Minutes Facebook page, have been critical of them.

"That baby is going to grow up and be so confused. Only here just to be spare parts for her brother. So selfish," one person wrote.

Others said: "I'm sorry, but how incredibly selfish of these people" and "this is actually really messed up. Children are not body parts."

Mr Densley addressed the backlash they have received for the decision.

"Olivia’s a bit more sensitive to what other people think and say but I don’t really care, I’ll just live my life and you live yours,’" Mr Densley said. "That’s the decision we’ve made."

The Densley family. Source: Facebook
Topics
World
Australia