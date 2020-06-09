TODAY |

Ex-cop charged with murdering Black man George Floyd freed on bail

Source:  Associated Press

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail today and was released from prison.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Source: Associated Press

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted US$1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state's facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial. Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-jail employees charged for playing Baby Shark on repeat for hours
2
Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment
3
Land on old Wellington prison site 'too sacred' for housing - Mau Whenua
4
US Supreme Court nominee lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group
5
Opinion: National's staged walkabout in Auckland 'cheeky and clumsy' says 1 NEWS political reporter
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NZ-born man with rare brain disease jailed in WA for fatally stabbing older brother

Man admits fatally shooting Australian surfer in campervan near Raglan

Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu found guilty of money laundering

NZ First pledges introduction of Coward Punch law ahead of October 17 election