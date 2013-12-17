Eviction from Sydney bar turns violent

Three men have been stabbed at a bar in Sydney's south after another man who was evicted from the premises allegedly returned with a knife.

Police say two men argued at the bar on the Princes Highway at Arncliffe in the early hours of this morning.

A man aged in his 30s was escorted off the premises but allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed three men before fleeing.

Witnesses chased the alleged offender and held him until police arrived.