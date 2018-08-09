 

'Everything is on a 100-times scale' - Kiwi firefighters in awe of massive California wildfire

Associated Press
Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand are helping California beat back raging wildfires, arriving this week at the Mendocino Complex Fire after a 13,840-kilometre flight and two-hour bus trip.

"There's about forty New Zealanders and about another 120 Australians here. We got a request for help from your federal agencies so we've come to here to A, assist as much as we can and B, to learn a bit from the scale of what you do here. It's amazing," said Craig Cottrill, chief of the Fire Service in Wellington.

"Everything is on a 100-times scale. A big fire in New Zealand would be 50, 60 thousand hectares. This thing's massive. The number of people involved and the amazing logistics behind that make everything happy and move quickly," Mr Cottrill said.

The New Zealanders have been assigned as safety officers, line supervisors and heavy equipment "bosses" who direct bulldozer operators.

Firefighters said for the first time today that they have made good progress battling the state's largest-ever wildfire but didn't expect to have it fully under control until September.

The blaze north of San Francisco has grown to the size of Los Angeles since it started two weeks ago, fuelled by dry vegetation, high winds and rugged terrain that made it too dangerous for firefighters to directly attack the flames now spanning 1,217 square kilometres.

Crews, including inmates and firefighters from overseas, have managed to cut lines around half the fire to contain the flames, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The blaze about 160 kilometres north of San Francisco around the resort region of Clear Lake has destroyed 116 homes and injured two firefighters.

Those lines have kept the southern edge of the fire from spreading into residential areas on the east side of the lake. But Cal Fire said the flames are out of control to the north, roaring into remote and unpopulated areas of thick forests and deep ravines as firefighters contend with record-setting temperatures.

California is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into the forests.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox said the area has few natural barriers to slow flames and terrain that firefighters can't get to. So firefighters fall back to the nearest road, ridge or river, where they bulldoze a wide line and wait for the flames to come to them.

The Mendocino Complex, which will take months to put out, is one of 18 burning throughout the state today. 

Because of such extreme conditions early on, officials and experts warn that California could be facing its toughest wildfire season yet, with the historically worst months still to come.

Wellington Fire Service chief Craig Cottrill says the number of people involved and amazing logistics make the job move quickly. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
A woman seen speeding through a stop sign in South Carolina told officers they shouldn't arrest her because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl," police said.

Her eyes glassy and bloodshot, Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a breathalyser showed her blood-alcohol level at 0.18 percent, according to police in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Cutshaw, 32, told the arresting officer she shouldn't be jailed because she was a cheerleader, a dancer and a sorority girl who graduated from a "high accredited university."

Taken to the police station in handcuffs, she described herself as a white "thoroughbred" and "went on to say 'I'm a white, clean girl,'" the officer wrote in his report.

"I asked what that had to do with anything?" wrote the officer, who also is white.

She replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means," and, "You're a cop, you should know based on the people that come in this room."

Also, "she repeatedly stated, 'my partner is a cop,'" and said she'd been trying to get to her boyfriend's house when she was pulled over early Saturday.

Cutshaw, a real estate agent, told the officer that she'd had two glasses of wine at an upscale restaurant.

How full were the wine glasses? "I mean I was celebrating my birthday," she replied.

After another officer found marijuana and rolling papers in her Ford Fusion, she said she "may have" smoked pot earlier that evening as well, the report said.

Cutshaw was jailed on charges including drunken driving, speeding and marijuana possession, based in part on her own statements.

"Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect's level of intoxication," the officer wrote.

Messages left at the real estate firm she lists as her employer were not immediately returned.

Bluffton is a town of about 21,000 residents about 32 kilometres northeast of Savannah, Georgia, and near South Carolina's Hilton Head Island.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw. Source: Associated Press
Man accused of starting California wildfire held on $1.5 million bail

Associated Press
Police have arrested a man in connection with a Southern California wildfire that has burned 12 cabins and led to some evacuations.

Officials at the Cleveland National Forest say 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark was booked today on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorise and misdemeanour resisting arrest.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

The New Zealanders along with an Australian contingent will be deployed to California and Oregon. Source: US ABC

Clark is being held on a $1.5 million bail and is set to appear in court tomorrow.

He was arrested in connection with the so-called Holy Fire, which has burned more than 15 square kilometres in the Santa Ana Mountains.


, who was booked into Orange County jail in Santa Ana, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Clark was arrested in connection with the so-called Holy Fire, which has burned more than 6 square miles in the Santa Ana Mountains. Clark was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorize and misdemeanor resisting arrest. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)
This booking video image released by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark. Source: Associated Press
