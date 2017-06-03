'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

A 62-year-old New Zealand woman has been confirmed dead after a boat collision in Bermuda yesterday evening, with her 69-year-old husband receiving serious injuries.

Local media BermudaNews reported visitor Mary Elizabeth McKee died following the boat collision.

A 26-year-old UK male also received serious injuries and is in the ICU.

Denis Owen, owner of a local charter vessel told The Royal Gazette his crew received a distress call and immediately assisted in search efforts.

"One of our crew members jumped into the water with a rescue device," he said.

Mr Owen said Mrs McKee's body was brought back on the boat and CPR was performed before paramedics took over at the dock.

"Everyone was pretty upset."

A police spokesperson told BermudaNews: "The Bermuda Police Service can confirm... a 26-year-old local male resident was driving a 17 ft. centre console vessel".

A New Zealand woman has died after a boat collision in Bermuda. Source: TNN

"The boat collided with a 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable carrying three visitors to our island who were thrown overboard."

"As a result of the initial investigation at the scene, marine police arrested the local man on suspicion of impaired operation of a watercraft."

A forensic pathologist is arriving on the island to help with the investigation.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they are aware of the death of a New Zealand woman in a boating accident in Bermuda.

"As with all cases involving the death of New Zealanders overseas, for privacy reasons the Ministry will not be providing any details. The Ministry is providing support to the family and will continue to assist them at this time."

Waters of the Great Sound in Bermuda Source: Associated Press

"The family have requested their privacy be respected."